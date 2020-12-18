- 36,428 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 3,699 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 176 in Woodbridge, 142 in Lockeford, 264 in Acampo, 41 in rural Galt, and 22 in Thornton. There have been 561 deaths. 30,397 may have recovered. On Friday, 351 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 76 in intensive care; 75 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 10 in the ICU.
- 54,003 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 1,363 in Galt and 46 in Isleton. There have been 741 deaths. 38,134 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 471 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 103 in intensive care.
- 722 total cases in Calaveras County, with 22 deaths. On Friday, 5 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 584 patients are considered recovered.
- 823 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 25 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 617 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 29,040 cases in Stanislaus County, with 509 deaths. 24,775 patients may have recovered.
- 40,284 cases in Alameda County, with 574 deaths.
- 33,713 cases in Contra Costa County, with 297 deaths.
- 1,764,374 total cases in California, with 22,160 deaths.
- 17,416,108 cases in the United States, with 313,035 deaths. Recovery numbers were unavailable Friday afternoon.
- 75,508,468 cases worldwide, with 1,671,772 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.