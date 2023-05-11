Diocese members on religious trek see Lodi’s homeless access center as a place of ‘restoration’

About two dozen members of the The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin made a stop in Lodi Tuesday to tour a facility focused on returning the city’s unsheltered population to a life of normalcy.
The access center tour was one of 50 stops on the diocese’s 22-day El Camino de la Pascua or “The Way of Easter.”
The trek gave the diocese members a glimpse of some of Central California’s troubling locales as well as places of hope.
“We’re two weeks into this journey, and we’ve seen many places in the state that have been sites of trauma and harm,” said Rev. David C. Rice, Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin.
“But we’ve also seen some places of healing and restoration,” he added. “This center is one of those healing sites, and is a testament to the good that people can do.”
Inner City Action’s Corinna Swenson, who serves as the access center co-director, explained how Lodi’s unsheltered are served once they walk through the front gates at 712 N. Sacramento St.
Swenson said each individual is searched for drugs, weapons and alcohol before they are allowed to stay.
If they have belongings, they are stored in a special area that they can access when needed. And if they have pets, there are crates and kennels the animals can be placed during overnight stays.
Once inside, individuals have access to new clothes, showers, and food, and Inner City Action has on-site social workers to assess their skills and needs.
“We have up to 70-80 people walk through the gate every single day,” Swenson said. “Those aren’t the same 70 or 80 people though. Inside the building, we are able to sleep 49, per fire code. Now, we have been hitting that 49 to where unfortunately we have had to turn away some people. But we shared that info with the City of Lodi, so we just put up (an outside tent) to sleep 40 more people.”
The new tent, located just through the Sacramento Street entry gate, must be approved by the city and Lodi Fire Department to ensure it meets code.
Once it does, Swenson said, the access center should sleep as much as 89 people.
Inner City Action is also partnering with the Lodi Salvation Army to take care of the clients who use the access center, Swenson said.
The Salvation Army’s Hope Harbor, located next door, cooks breakfast each morning and serves it inside the access center.
The nonprofit organization also washes towels for showers every day, and bedding materials every Thursday, she said.
Last September, the City of Lodi reported that the access center had transitioned two people to services and 10 people to Salvation Army, as well as united three people with family members in its first 40 days of operation.
The center also assisted three people who gained employment and connected 13 people with Behavioral Health assistance. While the access center is currently a pair of tents to house the unsheltered, the city hopes to break ground on remodeling the existing building on site later this year. In addition, the city plans to construct a new building on site, dubbed the “learning center,” where clients will be able to learn valuable job skills.
The city expects construction to take about 10 to 12 months, with completion scheduled by the end of 2024.
Johnny Coughran, a pastor at Gravity Church and member of the Lodi Committee on Homelessness, told members of the diocese that the access center could not have happened without the dedication and collaboration of the city, Inner City Action, and the committee. He added the center is more than than just sheltering the homeless and sending them in the right direction to get the help and services they need.
“This place is all about love,” Coughran said. “(Corinna) talked about life skills. They’re teaching them, but they’re also loving them. Loving them, understanding them and getting to know them is why we’ve been as successful as we have been.”
Rice said the diocese was impressed by the initiative to help the homeless in Lodi, adding it was definitely a model for other jurisdictions to observe.
“Our unsheltered are some of the most marginalized residents,” he said. “What this center does, is give those marginalized individuals hope, and the ability to turn their lives around and it’s something they need. That’s saying something.”
The Camino began April 22 in Manzanar with a visit of former Japanese internment camps.
On Tuesday, the tour also visited St. Clare’s Episcopal Church in Avery, a few miles northeast of Angels Camp, as well as St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in San Andreas. After its access center visit, the diocese walked to St. John the Baptist’s Episcopal Church on Lower Sacramento Road for dinner.
The 1,100-mile trip will end on May 13 with visits to the International Rescue Committee office in Turlock, and the Hmong community garden and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced.
