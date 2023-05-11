Diocese members on religious trek see Lodi’s homeless access center as a place of ‘restoration’

Corrina Swenson, left, the Lodi access center co-director, and Lodi Committee on Homelessness member Johnny Coughran, center, discuss how the access center operates with members of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin during a visit on Tuesday.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

About two dozen members of the The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin made a stop in Lodi Tuesday to tour a facility focused on returning the city’s unsheltered population to a life of normalcy.

The access center tour was one of 50 stops on the diocese’s 22-day El Camino de la Pascua or “The Way of Easter.”