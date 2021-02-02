LODI — The California Department of Transportation is preparing to begin a project that will improve vertical clearance for freight vehicles as well as overall efficiency for motorists on Highway 99 through Lodi.
Work on the $19.2 million project is expected to begin in mid-February, and will include raising the Lockeford Street and Victor Road overpasses to provide the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance in order to eliminate high-load bridge strikes, which result in costly repairs and traffic delays.
The project also includes demolition of the out-of-service Lodi Union Pacific overpass.
Bridge and structure work will require traffic lane shifts on the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 using the center median. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during most of construction.
As many as six 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. full closures of Highway 99 are anticipated.
Northbound motorists will be directed to exit at Victor Road and Highway 12 to Cluff Avenue, to Lockeford Street, to Beckman Road and use the Beckman Road on-ramp returning to Highway 99.
Southbound motorists will exit at Turner Road and use Cherokee Lane, then using the Victor Road and Highway 12 on-ramp returning to Highway 99.
For more information, visit www.dot.ca.gov/d10/projects.
— Wes Bowers
Downtown restaurant raising funds to repair outdoor seating area
LODI — West Oak Nosh, a family-owned and operated restaurant and bar in Downtown Lodi, is raising funds to renovate their outdoor dining area after it was destroyed.
On the night of Jan. 25, the restaurant received a call from the Lodi Police Department, letting them know that someone — most likely a drunk driver — ran their car through the designated outdoor seating area, destroying everything.
With restrictions being lifted on outdoor dining, West Oak Nosh has no dining area to offer guests.
The restaurant has launched a GoFundMe campaign, and all funds raised will go toward purchase of a new canopy with proper coverage, lighting and heating.
For more information or to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/west-oak-nosh.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
City of Lodi hosts watershed-themed student poster contest
LODI — The City of Lodi is hosting a poster contest for students, with the theme of “Protect Our Watersheds.”
Students are encouraged to learn more about the Mokelumne River Watershed, which includes most of Lodi. The city’s streets and storm drains connect to the Mokelumne River.
Posters should demonstrate students’ roles as stewards of the watershed, and share ways for the public to conserve and protect Lodi’s water resources, now and for future generations. All student work must be original and hand drawn. No computer generated images or text. Prizes will be awarded for best work. The deadline is Feb. 19.
For guidelines and more information, email kgrant@lodi.gov.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County to distribute food
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s Food For You Program will be distributing food at 20 different locations throughout the county to eligible residents. Items include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat, and dry foods such as rice or pasta.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3:
- Lodi Salvation Army, 525 W. Lockeford St., Lodi. 9 to 11 a.m. ZIP codes 95240, 95241, 95242, 95220, 95632.
On Thursday, Feb. 18:
- Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi. 8:30 to 11 a.m. ZIP codes 95240, 95241, 95242, 95220, 95632.
- Lockeford Seventh-day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliott Road, Lockeford. 8 to 11 a.m. ZIP codes 95227, 95237, 95253.
- Thornton Community Center, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., Thornton. Noon to 2 p.m. ZIP code 95686.
- Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge. 10 to 11 a.m. ZIP code 95258.
Food will be provided to residents who can affirm their total monthly income is no more than $2,498.83 for one person, $3,376.17 for two people; $4,253.50 for three people; $5,130.83 for four people; $6,008.17 for five people; and $6,885.50 for six. Add $877.33 for each additional person in the household.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County campgrounds reopen
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Campgrounds at Dos Reis and Westgate Landing regional parks reopened on Monday.
Camping is by reservation only. Reservations may be made weekdays until 4:30 p.m. at the Park Office in Micke Grove Regional Park, 11793 Micke Grove Road, Lodi; or by calling 209-953-8800, option 1.
— Wes Bowers
Public Health Services seeking vaccination partners
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — San Joaquin County Public Health Services is looking to recruit PUSH partners, or businesses and locations that receive vaccine, as it becomes available, from Public Health and then vaccinate their employees and employees’ families as a closed Point of Dispensing.
To run a POD, a business needs:
- On-site medical professionals licensed to give injections.
- Capability to store vaccine doses.
- Capacity to report vaccine administration electronically within 24 hours.
- To attend required trainings as they become available.
There is some flexibility, especially with the first two criteria. Interested companies may contact Gwen Callaway by phone at 209-468-9361 or email gcallaway@sjcphs.org. All vaccines would be provided free of charge.
— Wes Bowers
COVID-19 vaccination appointments for seniors in Sac County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — On Monday, Sacramento County began coordinating COVID-19 vaccinations at various sites for those who are 65 and older. The county is also using the limited vaccine allocation to continue administering to Phase 1a Tier 1 – 3 priority list of workers – health care, first responders and congregate care setting staff.
If you are 65 and older and living in Sacramento County you can schedule an appointment online at bit.ly/COVIDvax65plus.
Those in Phase 1b Tier 1 can be notified as vaccination locations become available by signing up on the Vaccinate Sacramento webpage. Phase 1b Tier 1 includes the following individuals: 65 and older; healthcare workers; education or childcare workers; emergency services workers; and food and agricultural workers.
For more information, email covid19vaccine@saccounty.net or call the SCPH COVID-19 hotline at 916-875-2400.
— Wes Bowers