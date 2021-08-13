The building that once was Lodi Funeral Home could soon be home to a coffee house welcoming visitors to Downtown Lodi.
The city’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Commission voted 3-0 to approve proposed facade and site improvements on the property at 215 S. School St. during its Wednesday evening meeting.
According to the meeting’s staff report, local developer John Vierra is proposing to develop a multi-tenant business, professional, financial services and community-style project that would include a coffee house fronting School Street. The staff report states that the proposal will include “strengthening the existing ‘Main Street’ character of downtown” by “building on the existing palette of architectural forms and building materials.”
Improvements include new bricks on the frontage walls, with glass overhead doors and a bronze finish. The overhead doors can be rolled back during pleasant weather conditions to invite pedestrians in for the proposed coffee house use, the staff report states.
The north part of the property, which is currently a driveway to a rear parking lot, will be converted to a covered patio area for outdoor seating. Behind the coffee house facade will be tenant spaces of 160 square feet for a variety of customer service-oriented businesses such as travel agencies, insurance brokers, or tax preparers. There will also be a central common use area in which tenants can use for conferences.
Vierra said the building has a 1970s or even 1960s aesthetic to it, and he and his team are planning to incorporate a look that will be reminiscent of some of Lodi’s earlier history.
“We’re really excited about this project,” he said. “We think it will be a nice improvement along School Street. We think it does fit the look and character of the history of some of the brick buildings along School Street, so we did want to mimic that type of language with this building.”
The structure was built in 1978, according to www.showcase.com, and totals 5,262 square feet in size.
According to www.coldwellbankerhomes.com, the building was listed last August and sold in October.
Vierra said the building will be rebranded as “Mokelumne Station” once complete, and while there has been suggestions of adding a bakery to the tenant list, the primary user will be a coffee house.
Community Development Department director John Della Monica said the project will be a catalyst to the southern end of School Street.
“We think it will be kind of an exciting venue, kind of tying in what you see in the northern end of School Street with the cafe space outside (Smack Pie Pizza) and Porters Pub, the same kind of context with Dancing Fox,” he said.
Commissioner Roger Stafford said he saw a coffee house almost identical to Vierra’s proposal during a trip to Tulsa, Okla. He said at first glance, one would not know it was a coffee house until they saw patrons leaving with cups of coffee in their hands.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I think it’s a new introduction to Lodi by having the doors that open up and be able to have access into the coffee shop area. I think it’s going to be a winner.”