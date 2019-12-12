On Wednesday afternoon, Carolyn Ross, secretary of the Lodi Arts Foundation, spoke before the Lodi Arts Commission about planning a celebration to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment a century ago.
The 19th Amendment granted most women the right to vote and banned states and the federal government from impeding on a citizen’s right to vote based on sex. The amendment was officially adopted into the United States Constitution on Aug. 6, 1920.
Ross chairs a steering committee — the 19th Amendment Centennial Committee. The group is comprised of members from across several organizations in Lodi, including the American Association of University Women, the Greater Lodi Area Democrats, Lodi Arts Foundation and Lodi Arts Commission. The committee is devoted to planning a celebration of the historic legislation that granted women suffrage.
“We would like to hold an event such as a parade or walk, and install a permanent art installation somewhere in Lodi,” Ross said. “We are considering combing the celebration and the unveiling of the artistic feature together in commemoration of the passage of the 19th Amendment.”
Centennial Committee members are in discussion with representatives of the Lodi Historical Society, who proposed establishing a historical trail marking places within Lodi that have historical significance for local women with artistic plaques.
“Lisa Craig and members of the historical society or looking at whether or not there would be enough locations to create a historic trail,” Ross said. Craig is the executive director of the Lodi Historical Society.
Ross also suggested creating a bronze statue or mural of Lodi suffragist Laura de Force Gordon.
Gordon was a gifted writer and journalist. She gave lectures in favor of women’s rights and helped organize the first Woman’s Suffrage Convention for California in 1870.
As a champion for women, Gordon wrote about women’s rights and was the first woman to publish a daily newspaper in the United States.
Gordon helped her sister, Gertie DeForce Cluff, start Lodi’s first newspaper, The Valley Review, in 1878, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Gordon was also one of the nation’s first female attorneys to practice law, although it took amending several state and federal laws for her to earn the right to attend law school and be admitted to the bar.
Gordon and immediately applied to Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, where she attended a few lectures before she was kicked out of the university. Gordon and another female classmate successfully sued the university. Gordon later became the second woman admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Feb. 2, 1885.
Lodi’s famous suffragist died on April 5, 1907 — four years before women in California were granted the right to vote — at the age of 68 in her home on Lockeford Street.
“We have spoken with a group in Australia willing to create a bronze bust for $16,000, and it would take them 10 months to complete it,” Ross said.
The centennial committee also proposed designating a tree for people in the community to hang names of significant women in their lives, as a temporary art installation.
“We would love to get the community in creating some of this art, and help generate more excitement,” Ross said.
Lodi Arts commissioner Nancy Ahlberg Mellor, who is serving as the Centennial Committee’s chairwoman, said she would love to see 5,000 women dressed in white walking up School Street and turning left onto Pine in a parade to observe the historical significance of the amendment’s passage.
Anyone interested in joining 19th Amendment Centennial Committee are encouraged to reach out to Ross through the Lodi Arts Commission website at www.lodiarts.org.