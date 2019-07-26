Weeks after the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office found they were justified in a 2017 shooting death, Lodi Police Department awarded two officers with the Silver Star for their bravery during the incident.
Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson presented Detective Daniel Bristow and K9 Officer Dominic Carillo with the medals Thursday afternoon during a badge pinning and awards ceremony honoring four members of the department.
Bristow pulled a motorist over on Oct. 23, 2017 for using a cell phone while driving, then requested back up when a passenger in the back seat tossed an object into he vehicle’s rear cargo area.
Carillo was dispatched to assist at the scene, and the two officers attempted to get the passenger out of the vehicle.
The man eventually emerged, but pointed a handgun at Carillo. Both officers fired their weapons. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This was the most professional handling of a situation I have ever seen,” Patterson said Thursday. “I can’t say how proud I am of these two and how they handled themselves that day. They remained calm and under control during an extreme circumstance.”
Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s Office said criminal charges were not warranted against the two officers.
“We just want to thank our families and everyone in the department for their support through this entire process,” Carillo said after the pair received their awards.
Two receive badges
Also being recognized for their work with the department on Thursday were animal services officer Kelli Styles and senior police administration clerk Brena Defazio.
Styles is a registered veterinary technician that has worked with various animal shelters for more than four years, gaining experience with vaccinations and emergency situations.
Patterson said her goals as an animal services officer are to help educate owners on proper care and enforce animal ordinances.
“She’s an amazing asset to the animal services division and to the city of Lodi,” he said.
Patterson added that Styles was part of an animal abuse case in June where officers rescued more than 20 dogs, 20 chickens, six pigeons, dozens of fish and a cockatiel from a home on the 1500 block of South Fairmont Avenue.
“I’m just trying to do my best for the department and I hope to continue to do my best for the next 40 or 50 years,” Styles said.
Defazio has had a long history with the department, becoming a cadet at the age of 14 and retired from the program in 2002.
She attended San Joaquin Delta College Police Academy in 2003 and became a reserve officer, and then joined Lodi animal services in 2005, where she served for 11 years.
In 2016, Defazio joined the LPD records department, and as senior police administration clerk will be responsible for training all new records clerks, among other duties, Patterson said.
“I’ve known Brena forever,” he said. “She was a phenomenal cadet, a great reserve, and she’ll continue down that path as she moves through the department.”
Defazio thanked her family and colleagues for their support and for attending Thursday’s ceremony.
“I’m happy to take on this new role for the department,” she said. “I’m excited and grateful to everyone in this room for their support.”