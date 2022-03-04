Residents and visitors continue to spend money in Lodi, and city staff said that has been a major factor in the mid-year budget looking better than expected.
“The city is in a solid financial position at the mid-year in relation to where we started the year,” deputy city manager Andrew Keys said during Wednesday’s Lodi City Council meeting.
“We continue to not see negative impacts from the pandemic throughout the last two-plus years at this point,” he added. “We’re looking pretty good.”
Keys said six revenue streams have continued to trend over initial projections throughout the pandemic, including the general fund, Lodi Electric Utility and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
When the council adopted the 2021-2022 budget last June, staff initially anticipated $59.3 million in revenues. The budget was revised in the fall, and staff said the city could expect an increase to $67 million in revenues.
The year-end projection now suggests the general fund could see revenue of as much as $70.7 million, due to sales tax and Measure L exceeding estimates each year.
“There’s an inflationary element to that so when prices are higher, sales tax goes up as a percentage base,” Keys said. “But there’s also a unit element to that, and people are still continuing to buy more units of things. That unit element is starting to slow, but it’s still there, so there’s continued growth.”
A city’s general fund is primarily supported by sales and property taxes, and Lodi’s sales tax is nearly $2.3 million higher than initially projected last summer.
In addition, Measure L, the half-cent sales tax expected to generate $5.4 million in revenue, was about $1.2 million higher than first anticipated for the fiscal year.
Keys said that because the city is fully open and operating its parks programs, anticipated revenue has increased from $7.44 million in June to $7.57 million Wednesday.
Other increases include the electric utility, originally expected to generate $81.7 million and now anticipated to bring in $83.4 million, and street maintenance, which was expected to generate $7.6 million last summer and is now thought to bring in $8.75 million.
Some $1.86 million in community improvement grants were anticipated in June, and that has increased to $5 million by the fiscal year’s end, Keys said.
Despite the increases, expenditures are also still trending higher.
The adopted budget last summer projected $67 million in general fund expenditures, but that is now at $67.38 million.
Electric utility expenditures are now at $89.9 million, up from the $85.3 million approved last June.
With the increased budget, staff suggested adding two new positions to both the Lodi Police Department and the Community Development Department’s planning division.
The police department requested restoring a lieutenant position that was reduced 15 years ago, and reclassifying an officer position to corporal to assist with frontline training and supervision.
The cost for the restored lieutenant position is expected to be $260,000, while reclassifying the officer position would be $16,000, according to staff.
In the planning division, the community development department requested a new planner position, as well as a new administrative clerk, at a cost of $190,000 and $86,000, respectively.
Other new positions approved include a junior engineer in the Public Works Department at $103,000 annually; two parks maintenance workers, both at $90,000 annually; a streets supervisor at $206,480 annually; and two street maintenance workers, both at $89,440 a year.
Local business owner Lisa Craig said a new city planner was a necessary position to help expedite the number of planning applications that are submitted to the community development department.
And while the position was not included in Wednesday’s report, Craig suggested the city add a business community liaison to help future applicants through the permitting process.
“I know in the past the city has been looking for additional support for business development staff,” she said. “I do believe there is a continued need for that. While it’s not an item in the budget for consideration, I would suggest that in light of coming out of COVID, that we have a great opportunity to support businesses by providing some sort of liaison as they move through the process.”
The council unanimously approved the budget adjustments, as well as the proposal to add the requested positions to city staff.
“Anything we can do in public safety ... and all these positions are very important to serving our customers, our ratepayers and constituents,” Mayor Mark Chandler said.