STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Superior Court announced on Tuesday that Judge Michael D. Coughlan has been appointed presiding judge for the 2022-2023 term.
Coughlan served as assistant presiding Judge for the 2020-2021 term, and will replace Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua. His term will end on Dec. 31, 2023, the court said.
Judge Gus C. Berrera was named assistant presiding Judge as well.
The presiding judge, with the assistance of the court executive officer, is responsible for leading the court, establishing policies, and allocating resources in a manner that promotes equal access to justice, maximizes the use of judicial and other resources, increases efficiency in court operations, and enhances service to the public.
The assistant presiding judge shall act in the absence of the presiding judge and will then assume the role of the presiding judge when the two-year term as assistant expires, the court said.
Coughlan earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of the Pacific and his doctorate degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.
He began his legal career in private practice, which included practicing as a managing lead attorney with the California State Auto Association.
He then entered into civil litigation as a solo practitioner, where he specialized in insurance coverage, personal injury, commercial litigation, mediation, and arbitration. He was appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2005.
Barrera earned a doctorate degree from the Brigham Young University Law School and a bacherlor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley.
He was a partner and attorney at the Law Offices of Allan Jose and Gus Barrera II from 2005 to 2010, served as a deputy district attorney at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office from 1998 to 2005, and was an associate at David Allen and Associates from 1997 to 1998.
He had been a sole practitioner since 2011 when he was appointed to the Superior Court by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2016. In addition to serving as the assistant presiding judge, Barrera will continue to sit as the presiding judge of the Juvenile Court.