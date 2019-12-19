Since moving into a new office in Downtown Lodi, Community Partnership for Families San Joaquin staff members have received ongoing complaints alleging the organization’s presence has caused a spike in the homeless population at the location.
CPFSJ Executive Director Meredith Baker and Community Development Manager Lynsay Nuss met with Lodi City Council members and city staff during last Tuesday’s shirtsleeve meeting held at the nonprofit’s new location.
The organization relocated to 118 N. Church St. in June after the Worknet Human Development Building on East Oak Street was put on the market. When Baker learned of the sale, she said CPFSJ was already looking at other properties.
“We have been looking for our own family resource center location for years, so when this space (North Church Street) popped up we grabbed it up as soon as we could,” Baker said.
While the new space has allowed CPFSJ staff to provide a multitude of services to its clients — including youth and family case management, employment navigation, court navigation, family needs assessment, food distribution, and clothing distribution — staff members feel the space is too small for the organization, which has seen more clients in recent months.
“When we moved here we were nervous about the change in location and the access for families, but in our first month we had just as many intakes and assessments as we did in previous months,” Baker said.
Baker said the current space has allowed the nonprofit to operate a Head Start program and homework help for students, and it gets used by local nonprofits. Baker says the organization’s new centralized location has resulted in more families and homeless individuals seeking services.
“In the past, we had not been an access point for the homeless because we were not in a downtown location. Since moving we have been assisting individuals and determining what resources are available to them,” Baker said.
CPFSJ does not currently receive funding from the San Joaquin Continuum of Care — a program focused on homelessness — because its mission is to connect families with service programs.
“We didn’t think assisting homeless individuals is something we would move into, but since we came here, we have started helping them because they are people just like everyone else,” Baker said.
Baker said the CPFSJ has helped individuals get access to medical care, enroll in social benefit programs like CalFresh, and arrange transportation to detox centers.
Since the CPFSJ has started helping homeless individuals, Bakers said her staff has received ongoing complaints from local businesses and property owners, alleging the organization’s presence has caused a spike in the homeless population on North Church Street.
More recently, the organization said it received a notice from the building's property owner demanding that the tenant refrain from violating a rental agreement and demanding the tenant comply with the notice or vacate within the three days.
Baker said the property management group that maintains the building has seen taking pictures of the property when shopping carts — used by homeless individuals — are placed in front of the building. Baker believes the photos are being used by the management to document an alleged breach of contract.
“It is very disheartening to know that when people are in our building getting help, their property is being photographed,” she said. “Unfortunately our building is in front of a public walkway I don’t know what they would like us to do.”
CPFSJ has been in contact with the board of Lodi-Adopt-A-Child to work out an agreement that would allow both organizations to form a strategic alliance, permitting both group to use the LAAC building located at 100 Pine St.
Two LAAC board members were present at the shirtsleeve meeting and expressed an interest in furthering discussions about creating a coalition between both groups.