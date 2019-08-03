Lodi Memorial honored for stroke care

After receiving its stroke designation last year, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial has already been honored by the American Heart Association with a national quality award in stroke care. The Get With the Guidelines Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, presented to the Lodi stroke team this week, recognizes the Lodi medical center’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based data. The medical center also qualified for the Stroke Elite Honor Roll.
“With stroke, time is critical, and this award demonstrates our commitment to ensuring patients receive fast, quality stroke care based on nationally respected clinical guidelines,” says Adventist Health Lodi Memorial President Daniel Wolcott. “Stroke care is one of our key focuses, with emphasis on timely diagnoses, treatment and recovery.”
At a ceremony on Monday, physicians, nurses and employees at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial gathered in the medical center’s third floor atrium as the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s regional director of quality and systems improvement, Andy Hoedt, presented the award to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial quality nurse and stroke coordinator, Amanda deNu. He and the stroke team also presented the award to employees in specific care areas of the hospital that are crucial components of the stroke team, including the emergency room, intensive care unit and diagnostic imaging.
“It’s a team effort,” Hoedt said. “The work and effort that your hospital has put into this is pretty amazing.”
“I am extremely proud of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and everyone’s work on this program,” deNu added. “This work includes a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists and leadership who are dedicated to making sure every stroke patient receives the best care possible.”
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.
In Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s emergency room, patients brought in with stroke symptoms are taken immediately to CT for diagnostic testing to determine the course of treatment, deNu said. This process helps expediate treatment to assure every stroke patient receives the care they need for a fast recovery.