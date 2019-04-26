The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday will collect unused and expired prescription medications as part of National Pill Take Back Day.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website, nearly 460 tons of prescription drugs were collected at more than 5,800 sites in October 2018.
“This event is done about twice a year to reduce the chances of these types of medications ending up in the wrong hands,” said Deputy Sandra Mendez in a Thursday email. “This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.”
If taken without a prescription or without supervision by a doctor, pharmaceuticals can bee just as dangerous as street drugs, according to Mendez.
“The majority of teens abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends or a home medicine cabinet,” Mendez said in her email. “Unused drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Other unused drugs that are flushed contaminate our water supply.”
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office will collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
• Payless Market, 18980 N. Highway 88, Lockeford
• Code 3 Uniforms, 304 Lincoln Center, Stockton
• Bird Park Community Center, 697 Bird Ave., Stockton
The Galt Police Department will also collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galt Police Station, 455 Industrial Drive, Galt.