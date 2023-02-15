A Lodi-based helicopter company has been ordered to pay thousands in fines for five illegal pesticide drifts for which it has been held responsible.
San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Barbara A. Kronlund ordered Alpine Helicopter Service to pay more than $200,000 in fines in December, including $155,000 to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation.
Another $12,500 will be paid to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District; $40,225 to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office; and $10,225 to the California Attorney General’s Office.
“(Alpine) failed to exercise the due care required of aerial pesticide applicators,” Kronlund stated in her December judgment. “Defendants were either grossly negligent or so careless that they were recklessly indifferent to the harm they were causing to people, property and the environment by their unlawful offsite pesticide drifts.”
In May of 2014, Alpine applied herbicide to an area around Bouldin Island to the west of Lodi to remove 4,467 acres of vegetation, which reportedly resulted in 139 separate reports of crop loss as far away as 39 miles from the target area due to winds of more than 10 miles an hour.
In addition, at least five people reported health symptoms from exposure to the chemical, and 5,000 acres of land were damaged.
In April of 2017, Alpine was spraying multiple chemicals on a walnut orchard at Jack Tone and Live Oak roads east of Lodi, which reportedly drifted to nearby Turner Academy.
A complaint filed against the company in 2021 stated droplets were deposited into the school, including the playground, picnic tables, parking lot and roof.
In September of 2019, Alpine sprayed a pesticide that is harmful if swallowed, absorbed through skin or inhaled, on a pumpkin field directly west of the Stockton Sports Complex while children were playing soccer.
Winds were blowing southeast at speeds of up to 17 miles an hour, and pesticide drifted into the complex as families were attending a youth soccer game.
The pesticide’s label stated that it should not be applied when conditions are windy.
Investigators found an active ingredient in the pesticide on a tree in the complex parking lot, and a fallow field between the complex and pumpkin field.
Ten days later, the company sprayed the pumpkin field again while winds were blowing from the pumpkin field toward the complex at as much as 9 miles an hour, the complaint stated. The pesticide drifted onto a vehicle in the complex parking lot and investigators found an ingredient on the windshield.
On July 4 of 2020, Alpine applied a pesticide to a corn field near Isleton, which drifted to a nearby property and onto the arms, face and chest of a woman.
It is believed the woman’s dog, goats, poultry, rabbits and vegetable garden were sprayed during the application. An active ingredient in the pesticide was taken from the woman’s straw hat.
“Alpine’s blatant actions introduced unnecessary risks to the San Joaquin County community.” San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner Kamal Bagri said in a media statement.
“It is our job to take such actions seriously and take appropriate enforcement actions when necessary,” he said. “We avert potential exposure to pesticides through the enforcement and compliance work our office conducts every day.”
In addition to the more than $200,000 in fines, Alpine will be required to have licensed spotters on site at spray areas to ensure applications are being conducted appropriately. The company will also be required to provide 48-hour advance notification of planned pesticide sprays to residences, schools and businesses — also known as sensitive sites — within a quarter-mile of the application site, as well as notify the DPR and the local county agricultural commissioner’s office.
Alpine must also submit monthly reports to DPR listing all the sensitive sites notified during the prior month. The reports must specify how sensitive sites were notified and include copies of the notices provided.
Kronlund’s judgment follows a decision in San Joaquin County Superior Court last March that found the company liable for the drift incidents.
“It took a lot of staff work to investigate these violations, and county and state time to see this to conclusion,” Sacramento County Agricultural Commissioner Chrisandra Flores said. “We plan to ensure that Alpine follows all pesticide laws and regulations to protect public health and our environment.”
