The garage of a home in the 2300 block of West Tokay Street was destroyed after a fire began inside Tuesday evening.
The Lodi Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 7:15 p.m., and found the garage fully engulfed in flames, Battalion Chief Ron Penix said Wednesday.
“The neighbors were knocking on the front door to tell the residents there was a fire,” Penix said. “We were able to prevent it from spreading to the livable area of the home, as well as to other buildings, because there was smoke in a neighboring home, and the smoke detectors there were going off.”
Penix said there were two or three cars in the home’s driveway, two of which suffered fire damage. The cause of the fire is unknown, he said.
A resident inside tried to extinguish the fire, and was treated by paramedics at the scene. It was unknown if he was transported to a hospital for further treatment, Penix said.
The garage was a “total loss,” he added.
Crews were on scene about an hour before they began cleaning up, Penix said. Woodbridge and Liberty fire districts provided mutual aid during the call, he said. Liberty firefighters responded to a medical call during the incident, he said.