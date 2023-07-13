A former Mokelumne Rural Fire Protection District chief was arrested this week on suspicion of embezzlement.
According to reports, Frank Ramirez, 57, was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday.
The charges against him include embezzlement, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, according to the Sheriff’s Office booking log.
Ramirez was released later that day, according to jail records.
An investigation into Ramirez began in February, and it is unknown how much he allegedly embezzled or if the thefts occurred during his time as chief, reports state. Ramirez served as the district’s chief from 2016 until last December, when the board of directors discussed approving disability retirement for him.
It is unclear whether or not that retirement plan was approved.
Battalion Chief Mark Weber was listed as chief on the board’s Jan. 4 agenda.
The district’s board directed all inquiries to Weber, who declined to comment.
“What I can say is that an investigation is currently underway,” Weber said. “It involves confidential personnel matters, and I’m unable to comment at this time.”
Deputy Nick Goucher, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said no further information would be released at this time.
