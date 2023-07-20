What is one place you miss and wish would come back to town? That’s the question Jennifer Pelcher posted on social media. She got well over a hundred replies. Here are some of them:
Lisa Alexander Osler said bring back the Soup Ladle, which used to be tucked away at 312 S. Fairmont, in the little shopping center behind Lodi Avenue Liquors. The eatery was owned by Merle and Wendy Fanz, who retired and closed the place in 2014 after 27 years in business. The little hole-in-the-wall lunch counter was convenient for locals who knew where it was, beloved for their homemade soups and sandwiches.
Jackie Koinzan wishes Howard’s Deli would make a comeback. Howard’s was located in the Lakewood Mall where Matsuyama Sushi is now. Howard Babcock, who died in 2011, owned the deli for 20 years and was famous for his roast beef sandwiches.
Patti McKnight Shaw misses Jeanette’s Restaurant, located at the Tokay Bowl on Cherokee Lane, where Rancho San Miguel is today. She says owner Jeannette Kulp made the best prime rib in town. Jeannette and husband Robert moved their restaurant from Stockton to Lodi in 1980. It was one of a handful of fine restaurants in Lodi at the time.
Juan Ordaz says he wishes the Woolworth lunch counter would come back (it’s not). The restaurant was a downtown staple, especially for local merchants and shoppers who would routinely take their lunch breaks there. It was straight out of the ‘50s, complete with padded swivel bar stools, soda machines, pie cases, and waitresses who wore aprons. The 26,400-square-foot structure, now home to Rocky Mountain Chocolate and other businesses, was built in 1948 and closed in 1993 as anchor stores like JC Penney moved out of downtown Lodi.
Marla Kuehne would love to see the Cottage Bakery open again. The Cottage opened in downtown Lodi in 1954, across the street from where it eventually closed in 2004, at the corner of School and Walnut, where Dancing Fox is now. The bakery was best known for, well, everything. People still ask about their German chocolate coffee cake and cinnamon “pick-apart” loaves. The baking enterprise had a huge commercial plant off Stockton Street, which was sold in 2006 for a reported $170.8 million.
Casey Rau misses the Pizza Garden. Who doesn’t? The Garden was located off Lodi Avenue, at the extreme west end of the Smart shopping center. The Pizza Garden was owned by Dean Buttell, who died on Halloween 2001 at age 74. Buttell’s family isn’t exactly sure when the restaurant opened or when it closed. Best guess is it moved to Lodi Avenue in the early ‘1960s and closed in the ‘80s. The Garden was a hot spot on weekends, and the place to go to be seen and to party in the parking lot after a Friday night game. And they had excellent pizza, too.
Jeni Mackey would love to see Cal Skate open again. The skating rink was located at 512 N. Cherokee, now home to 24-Hour Fitness. For years Cal Skate was Lodi’s only skating rink, but it wasn’t the first. There used to be skating in one of the commercial buildings at the Grape Festival called the Rollerdrome. The wooden floor may still be there. Cal Skate closed in the early 2000’s. The gym opened in 2006.
Mike Twitty misses Okazaki’s snow cones. Okazaki’s was a little retail store at 22 South Main Street that sold groceries, trinkets and served flavored snow cones. It was a favorite among Lodi youth in the ‘60s, especially on hot summer days when the temperatures reached the 100s. Not much is known about Okazaki’s, particularly when the place opened or closed, but longtime Lodians have fond memories of it.
Maria Cintora would like to see Porfi’s Mexican restaurant reopen on Cherokee Lane. Porfi and Linda Cisneros started in the restaurant business in Stockton. They later opened a place in Lodi at 910 S. Cherokee, ending their 31-year restaurant career in 2007 when they closed their popular eatery. Porfi’s was famous for their chimichangas and guacamole dip.
DeeDee Fitzhugh misses the Lodi Grape Festival grand parade that would wend its way through downtown Lodi on its way to the Festival grounds during Festival weekend. The first parade was held in 1907 at the Tokay Carnival, the forerunner to the Festival. The parade came back in 1934 featuring floats and marching bands. One of the highlights was the Festival queen and her court, who would lead the parade through town on a specially made float. At its pinnacle, the parade attracted an estimated 80,000 spectators. But, alas, interest in the annual extravaganza waned and the fair’s board announced in 2002 parade would not return.
Dean Zoetewey would love to see Capri Pizza again. The little pizza parlor located in the old DMV office at 429 W. Lockeford, where Boxwood Finch is now, was a local favorite. Antonio and Emma Blecic owned and operated the pizzeria, and continue to own the property. They were, perhaps, most famous for their Capri salad, which was comprised of thinly shredded lettuce and a special dressing, something akin to ranch. The place did a bustling take-out business because seating was in short supply inside.
Teresa Vargas would like to see Croce’s Dinners come back. Croce’s was located on South Cherokee Lane, where the Parkwest Casino is now. Leon Croce owned and operated the restaurant for about 30 years until 1987, when he sold the business to Chris and Diana Manos. The restaurant went up in flames in 1993, never to return. Croce’s was famous for their lobster dinners and authentic Italian dishes. Croce, who lived behind the restaurant in a trailer, died in 2012 at age 90.
Then, finally, several people, including Desiree Babb, said they wished the Greek Hero was still around. The Greek Hero was located at 722 W. Lodi Avenue, where Zin Bistro is today, and featured Greek Gyro sandwiches piled high with generous portions of meat and veggies rolled up in pita bread. The restaurant was opened in 1985 by John “The Greek” Yeralis, who in 1956 immigrated to America through Ellis Island. On opening day, in true “Greek Hero” fashion, all meals were to be free. His first restaurant was in the Rex Pool Hall on Sacramento Street, where he served up overflowing plates of breakfast and lunch food. Yeralis died in August, 2015 at age 91.
There are other places worthy of note, such as Western Auto, Squires, The Toggery, Helwig’s, the Milk Stop, Jerry Cook Photography, Westgate Shopping Center, The Sunset Theater, the Lodi Theater, Chappell’s pool, the Tokay Bowl, The Cosmopolitan, Henderson Brothers hardware store, Lakewood Drugs, Snyder’s Pharmacy, Dow’s Nursery, Weigum’s Lodi Nursery, Mid-Cal Bank, Sandy’s Hamburgers, Wright’s Stationers, Siegfried’s Music, Poser’s TV and Radio, Sports Cottage, Perla’s Mexican Café, and many more. But those we’ll save for another day.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays and Fridays in the News-Sentinel and at stevemann.substack.com. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
