What is one place you miss and wish would come back to town? That’s the question Jennifer Pelcher posted on social media. She got well over a hundred replies. Here are some of them:

Lisa Alexander Osler said bring back the Soup Ladle, which used to be tucked away at 312 S. Fairmont, in the little shopping center behind Lodi Avenue Liquors. The eatery was owned by Merle and Wendy Fanz, who retired and closed the place in 2014 after 27 years in business. The little hole-in-the-wall lunch counter was convenient for locals who knew where it was, beloved for their homemade soups and sandwiches.