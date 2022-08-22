In May, residents from the Villa Fiore, Avalon and Mayfair community in the southwestern area of Lodi submitted a petition to the city council requesting traffic-calming measures along Westgate Drive to slow drivers down.
During public comment at Wednesday’s council meeting, Michelle Pitta — one of the residents who spoke to the council in May — said since that time, traffic has not improved.
The speed limit along Westgate Drive was increased from 25 miles and hour to 35, Pitta said, adding a city engineer told her six crosswalks were installed on the roadway, and that nothing would be done unless there was an accident.
“We are a family community, we have a lot of little kids in the area,” she said. “Getting to the park is so dangerous, (as well as) to any of the parks. The (park) on Century at Westgate and the one up on Kettleman — there are no crosswalks. There are no lights.”
Pitta said the response was unacceptable, and pleaded with the council to take a harder look at traffic along the road that spans from Century Boulevard to Kettleman Lane just west of Lower Sacramento Road.
She said motorists drive at such a high rate of speed on Friday and Saturday nights that Westgate Drive sounds like a drag strip.
“And when you get up on Saturday morning or Sunday morning and you walk up the street, you can see where they’ve been spinning donuts,” Pitta said. “The police department has come out and (traffic) has calmed down a little bit, but it is still very concerning to us that there is a safety issue here.”
City manager Steve Schwabauer said that speed limits are not arbitrarily assigned to streets, but set by law at the 80th percentile at which people drive.
According to the California Department of Transportation, the 80th percentile speed is the speed at or less than what 80% of the traffic is moving.
Schwabauer said city staff would be willing to speak with Pitta and her neighbors to discuss other traffic-calming measures, such as crosswalks, adding his office and the public works department would contact her in the future.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi thanked the city manager for willing to speak to Pitta and other residents in the future, adding he has had concerns with that area as well.
“Speeding has been a complaint of our citizens all over, and we’ve asked the police to look at that,” he said. “I would like you to accommodate these people because that’s an area we kind of neglect. We spend a lot of time in other areas. Even if it means putting a stop sign in an appropriate place that we cannot put in crosswalks and so forth.”
