ACAMPO — One school in San Joaquin County has decided to stay open, stating it is following guidelines from San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oak View School principal and superintendent Beverly Boone issued an email to parents and staff Friday evening, just hours after San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas recommended all school districts close for the next month to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“This recommendation by Mr. Mousalimas was in response to the large school districts in our county receiving severe political and public pressure in the form of employee groups threatening not to come to work and a major decrease in attendance due to parents keeping their children home out of fear, even if they are not sick,” she said.
Oak View is the only public school in San Joaquin County that is remaining open, according to Public Health Services.
In her email, Boone said Public Health Services does not recommend closing schools, and would not support the decision.
However, in a media statement issued Friday announcing the recommendation that schools close, Mousalimas said he and the San Joaquin County Office of Education made the decision after consulting with county Public Health.
Boone also claimed the CDC supported keeping schools open, providing links to the agency’s considerations for schools closures.
While the link does not recommend school closures, it doesn’t say the agency is against them. The link provides guidelines and procedures for considering closures, along with recommended steps and precautions in the event schools remain open.
“We made our decision to stay open purely on the basis of keeping our students healthy and safe off of recommendations from health officials and persons in the medical field,” she said in the email. “If at any time, students at Oak View are in danger of coming into contact or having been exposed to COVID-19, (Public Health Services) will intervene and guide us through the necessary steps for closure. We understand that this decision to stay open may not be popular amongst our fellow school district officials who were seeking to unify in this decision to close schools, but we have our students’ education, health and safety as our priority.”
Parents have the right to keep their children home if they do not feel comfortable sending them to school at this time, she wrote.
Boone did not return a phone call seeking comment by press time. Oak View, which is the only school in the Oak View Union Elementary School District, enrolls just 390 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Zack Johnson, spokesman for the SJCOE, said the school’s decision to remain open was within their rights.
“On Friday, Superintendent Mousalimas made the recommendation for schools in San Joaquin County to close temporarily,” he said. “However, each district has the authority to decide whether or not to close a school. It was always Oak View’s decision to make. No district takes such a decision lightly, and all districts in the county made their own decisions with the best interest of their community in mind.”