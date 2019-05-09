After receiving complaints of prostitution at Sunshine Spa, the Lodi Police Department on Tuesday conducted an investigation at the business located at 20 W. Turner Road.
According to a Tuesday post on the department’s Facebook page, a 53-year-old woman from San Jose was arrested on suspicion of prostitution.
Lodi police requested Victim Witness to provide resources for the woman so she could seek help if needed, but she reportedly declined assistance. It is unknown if this incident is related to human trafficking.
The business could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts. Although the business’ website listed its hours as 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, it appeared to be closed at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.