After about a dozen residents protested they do not need larger waste carts during Wednesday’s Lodi City Council meeting, the council voted 4-0 to delay a decision that would increase collection rates.
Council members asked city staff and WM — the trash collection company formerly known as Waste Management — to return to the April 5 meeting with a modified plan.
“I think this could be something we look at in terms of a tweak to this,” Vice Mayor Lisa Craig said. “I think the change you did make — 200 seniors could keep their (smaller carts) if they apply — is something we could consider. I’m hearing that people are still not happy, and no one is going to be completely happy... I do appreciate that WM is making an effort.”
Rates were anticipated to increase by about $5 as of April 1, as part of WM’s compliance with SB 1383, the mandate that all food and organic waste be placed in yard waste carts.
To comply, WM proposed eliminating residents’ 20- and 35-gallon trash carts and issuing new 64-gallon bins.
Rates for the new trash bins will only increase by $5 next year, so, those with 20-gallon bins would see increases from $25.82 a month to $30.82, and those with 35-gallon bins will see an increase of $35.60 a month to $40.60.
Customers who currently use 64-gallon containers will see a $2 decrease to $44.06, and those with 96-gallon containers will see a roughly $51 decrease to $49.06.
Rates for customers who used to have 20- and 35-gallon bins will increase by $5 each year until they meet the new 64-gallon rate of $44.06.
WM said the new carts were being issued because 64% of its customers in Lodi were overfilling recycling and yard waste bins, or placing contaminants in those carts.
Under SB 1383 all three collection carts will be audited with video camera technology affixed to WM trucks and reviewed to reduce contamination.
Customers will be given two warnings if it is found they are overfilling their carts, and charged a $12.38 fine on a third violation. Cart lids must be open at least 6 inches to be in violation.
Customers will also be given two warnings if they contaminate the recycling carts by placing food items inside. A third violation will incur a $15.02 fine.
Residents who spoke Wednesday night said they are not opposed to SB 1383 or placing food waste in the yard waste carts. They were opposed, however, to being issued 64-gallon trash carts when they produce less than 20 gallons of garbage each week.
“Being a single person with very minimal garbage, I take my trash out of my kitchen can and place it in a Home Depot basket,” Susan Oesterman said. “My trash fits in a Home Depot basket. That’s what I put in my trash bin every week. I don’t have any more trash than that. Why do I need a 64-gallon can to drag up and down my driveway when I don’t need that?”
Roseann Christie suggested WM raise rates on the 64% of residents overfilling their 20- and 35-gallon bins, rather than penalizing the entire population of Lodi.
“Why put this burden on the backs of the people who are obeying the process? There are automated monitoring processes that can clearly identify the users who are abusing the process, either throwing inappropriate things in various bins or overfilling them,” she said. “That might be a way to determine who needs the current rules applied.”
Mono Geralis is a driver for WM, and said residents were pointing their fingers at the wrong party.
“This isn’t a WM issue, its a City of Lodi issue,” he said. “The state mandates that we have to comply with SB 1383. I understand everyone completely. This is just a solution we’re putting forward. It may not be the best solution, but it’s going to have to do and we have to comply with it.”
When asked by council why residents couldn’t keep their 20-gallon carts under the new rate structure, WM spokeswoman Vanessa Barberis said their rates would increase by $16, and those with 64-gallon carts would see rate increases of $54.
“We conducted an audit to look at overage and contamination,” she said. “When we did that, we saw a number of overage and contamination incidents in the city, and we realized that we would have a lot of customers automatically going to the next size carts. So our approach to right size and services, and narrowing down that rate structure was proactive to solving these issues.”
Councilman Alan Nakanishi told WM that it seems the company wasn’t listening to the public’s concerns.
“What they want is smaller carts,” he said. “If we go to Galt or Stockton, we see smaller carts. Why can’t we have that? I think you need to modify this. For us to say ‘no small carts’ is kind of hard.”
Galt residents with 20-gallon trash, recycling and yard waste bins are now paying $38.86 a month, which will increase to $45.96 by 2026.
The City of Stockton’s collection rates for 2023 are $34.42 for a 30-gallon cart, $43.60 for a 60-gallon cart, and $52.82 for a 90-gallon cart.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said it was difficult for staff and WM to police a violation rate of 60%, and deputy city manager Andrew Keys said additional staff at both agencies would be required.
“WM is able to monitor, using technology, overage and contamination,” Keys said. “But when we get a list of those (reports), we actually have to charge and collect and bill for those accounts, handle customer service inquiries. Judging by just that amount, it would probably take three or four staff, full-time on our end, to manage the number of overage charges. WM would most likely have their own additional charges as well, and ultimately, that would comeback to ratepayers in Lodi.”
The council expects to make a decision on the rates at the April 5 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
