City of Lodi tackling solid waste rate hikes to meet state mandate

District manager Gilbert Pineda points out garbage mixed into the green waste at Waste Management in Lodi Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

 BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL

After about a dozen residents protested they do not need larger waste carts during Wednesday’s Lodi City Council meeting, the council voted 4-0 to delay a decision that would increase collection rates.

Council members asked city staff and WM — the trash collection company formerly known as Waste Management — to return to the April 5 meeting with a modified plan.

