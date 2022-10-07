GALT — A State of California employee and a school board member are looking to unseat two incumbents on the Galt City Council on Nov. 8.
Mayor Shawn Farmer, Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu and Councilman Rich Lozano are all defending their seats against Tim Reed and Tom Silva.
Reed is a program manager with the California Office of Emergency Services’ Disaster Logistics Unit, and Tom Silva currently sits on the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District Board of Education as its president and represents Area 2.
According to his campaign website, Reed’s top priorities are public safety, parks and recreation, fiscal responsibility and homelessness.
He has served as chairman of the city’s Public Safety Committee, and has served on the Assist Galt Beautification Committee. He’s also been a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Community Emergency Response Team, and a member of the Medical Reserve Corps.
Silva served 33 years in the California National Guard with 27 of those on active duty. He was deployed to Iraq in 2006, where he spent a year as an operations commissioned officer. He received the Bronze Star during that deployment.
He ran for the Galt elementary school board after retiring and has served the past two years as its president. If elected, Silva wants to focus on transparency and accessibility, improved government budgeting, public safety and homelessness.
Galt native Farmer owns a telecom contracting business, as well as the Coffee Shop Bakery in Old Town Galt.
Farmer’s top priorities are maintaining quality of life for residents, improving public safety and protecting Galt’s small town economy.
For more information, visit www.farmerforgalt. com.
Born in India, Sandhu has been a Galt resident for 28 years. He spent 25 years with the United States Postal Service before retiring, after which he and his wife Amy took over ownership of the city’s Best Western hotel.
He spent six years on the Galt Planning Commission and became the city’s first Sikh mayor in 2020.
Sandhu has also listed improving public safety and maintaining fiscal responsibility as his priorities.
For more information, visit www.sandhuforgalt. com.
Lozano currently works as the director of safety, security and police services for the Elk Grove Unified School District, and lists public safety, fiscal responsibility and parks and recreation as his top priorities.
Farmer, Sandhu and Lozano were all first elected to the Galt City Council in 2018.
Eight running for Galt school district seats
With Silva running for Galt City Council, three residents are looking to replace him on the elementary school district board.
Former Galt Mayor Lori Heuer, Holz Rubber Company director of engineering Richard Estrada and substitute teacher Katherine Harper are all vying for his Area 2 seat.
Galt Teen Center president Annette Kunze is running unopposed for the board’s Area 5 seat, currently held by Grace Malson, who is not seeking re-election.
Board member Wesley Cagle is running unopposed for re-election to the Area 1 seat.
Incumbents Mark Beck, Dennis Richardson and Melissa Neuburger are all running unopposed in their re-election bids for the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Education.
Beck represents Area 1, while Richardson and Neuburger represent areas 2 and 4, respectively.
