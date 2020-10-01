STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Superior Court will hold its Veterans Treatment Court graduation on Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. in Department 3D at the Stockton Courthouse, 180 E. Weber Ave. in Stockton. The Honorable Barbara A. Kronlund will preside over the ceremony, in which 18 military veterans will be recognized.
A mission of the Veterans Treatment Court is to identify eligible veterans in the criminal justice system and place them into treatment and court supervision as an alternative to incarceration.
The ceremony can be viewed on the Stockton Superior Court YouTube channel. For more information, call Stephanie Bohrer at 209-992-5218 or email sbohrer@sjcourts.org.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in Delta near Lodi
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying in the Delta islands west of Lodi.
Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Dibrom is scheduled between 7 and 10 p.m. today on portions of Staten Island, Brack Tract and Terminous Tract. If low visibility prevents spraying, ground spraying will be conduced using Evergreen 5-25 instead.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey