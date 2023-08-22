Opening statements in the trial of two men accused of killing a Lodi business owner began in San Joaquin County Superior Court this week.
Sheridan Thomas, Jr. and Larry Thornton appeared before Judge Lance Jacot Tuesday, facing charges of murder, robbery, and being a prohibited person is possession of a firearm.
Thomas, 23, is also charged with using a firearm to cause great bodily injury, as well as a second strike felony.
Thornton, 22, is being charged with evading officers with wanton disregard for safety, according to the court’s case files.
On Nov. 13, 2020 at about 11 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, located at 548 S. Sacramento St.
Upon arrival, officers found Gurminder “Gary” Parmar, 56, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures on Parmar, but he died at the scene, police said.
Thomas, Thornton and Maleek Carter-Rea were arrested Dec. 4, 2020 with the help of the Stockton Police Department. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old Stockton boy, was arrested days later.
Charges against Carter-Rea were eventually dropped.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking the death penalty against Thomas or Thornton, according to court records.
At the time of his murder, neighboring business owners and customers remembered Parmar as a nice guy who was always friendly to people, with many referring to him as “boss man.”
In 2012, Parmar was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after shooting an unarmed man between the neck and shoulder.
The 21-yer-old man had stolen beer from the store, and Parmar fired one round at him as he attempted to flee, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and survived his injuries.
While state law says a citizen is allowed to use deadly force when their life or the life of someone nearby is threatened, police said the victim never had a weapon or threatened Parmar during the incident. Charges against Parmar were eventually dropped.
According to court records, Thomas was arrested by Stockton police officers on Nov. 20, 2020 on suspicion of evading police and driving the wrong way, evading with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thornton was arrested by Lodi police for two other robberies that occurred on Nov. 11 and Nov. 6 of that year, as well as for being a convicted person in possession of a firearm.
He was arrested on Oct. 29 for evading police.
Thornton had been arrested by Stockton officers in February of 2020 on suspicion of carrying a loaded concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person carrying ammunition, according to court records.
