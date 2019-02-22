After parking his truck on the grass just off of East Turner Road near Highway 99 on Thursday afternoon, Officer Richard Dunfee made his way past a concrete barricade. He was headed to a large homeless camp underneath the highway next to the Mokelumne River.
“They’ve been there for years,” Dunfee said.
As the Lodi Police Department’s community liaison officer, Dunfee’s duties include making contact with the city’s homeless population and trying to get them the help they need, he said, although he has had some difficulty with those living in the Mokelumne River camp.
“A lot of these people don’t want any of the services that are out there, whether it’s drugs, alcohol or mental health,” he said.
In addition to tents and other makeshift shelters, Dunfee said, some of the homeless have dug latrines and small ditches to allow rainwater to flow past the camp into the river.
“They’ll make houses. Some of them have canoes,” Dunfee said. “Some of them are really smart people, if they would just put it toward more productive efforts.”
Dunfee is not the only person who has had difficulties with the residents of the Mokelumne River camp.
Lodian Amanda Lee said on Wednesday that she and her neighbors who live on Yokuts Drive in the Mokelumne Village East subdivision have had so many problems with transients from the camp that one property owner put up a fence. Some of the transients then cut holes in it.
“We knew there was a problem, but we had no idea how bad it was until my husband went down to fix the fence,” Lee said.
When she accompanied her husband to inspect the fence earlier this month, Lee said she found a “cesspool” of garbage and human waste near the camp and in the river.
“It’s reduced our property value — the level of trash, human waste and animal waste,” she said. “And it’s all dumped on our side of the fence.”
Mayor Mark Chandler said on Wednesday that he inspected the camp with Lee and some of her neighbors on Sunday around noon.
“It’s a mess,” Chandler said. “It’s been a problem area off and on for years and years.”
Although the majority of the camp is located on Caltrans property, the property is also adjacent to the Mokelumne River, which Chandler said falls under the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.
Caltrans has been aware of the camp for more than 10 years, according to an email sent by spokesman Skip Allum on Wednesday. The agency performed its first recorded “illegal encampment cleaning” at the site in April 2006.
“A total of 16 work orders for illegal encampment cleanings have been performed at multiple locations in the Lodi area, including the State Route 99/Mokelumne River location, over the past two years,” Allum said in the email. “Some of these work orders spanned over several days.”
Although Caltrans usually sends hazmat crews to identify hazardous materials before the cleanings start, Allum said few — if any — hazardous materials have been reported at the camp.
“While needles have been found and disposed of, no other hazardous materials have been found or reported at this location,” he said.
The homeless have been breaking through a fence constructed by a private property owner and “fouling his property,” Chandler said, which falls under the Lodi Police Department’s jurisdiction.
“It’s a very complicated situation,” he said.
Chandler saw “visible human waste,” when he inspected the camp on Sunday, he said, particularly around a pond on someone’s private property.
Although the human waste did raise concerns about water quality, Chandler said all water purchased by the City of Lodi is sanitized in a treatment plant to the point that contaminants are either not present or are under the federal guidelines.
Despite the lack of water contamination, Chandler has other safety concerns. Many of the homeless people in the camp are addicted to drugs, he said.
“There’s a guy down there chopping down trees on both Caltrans’ property and (the private owner’s) property — regardless of whose property it is — and he’s using them to stay warm at night,” Chandler said. “That’s not right. That’s an environmental transgression.”
Lee has seen the man cutting down trees numerous times, she said, adding that he has threatened her with an ax on at least one occasion.
“One day he said, ‘B****, if you come over to this side of the fence I’m gonna chop you into pieces,’” she said. “I was terrified.”
John Hall, one of Lee’s neighbors, said on Wednesday that he believes transients from the camp are responsible for smashing his car’s window three weeks ago, among other issues.
“Last summer, a couple of young ones hopped my fence and stole my compressor and yard tools,” he said. “They’ve spent a lot of time in my yard.”
Hall has also seen large bonfires, smelled burning plastic and chemicals and heard what he believes were gunshots coming from the camp, he said.
“It’s just time for something to be done,” he said.
Lee first contacted Dunfee on Feb. 10, he said on Thursday. He has been to the camp twice since then.
Although Lee said she has seen what she believed to be evidence of people making methamphetamine — such as large chemical barrels and power generators near tents — Dunfee said he has not seen anything of the sort.
“We go out there once a month, but I’ve never seen evidence of a meth lab,” he said.
Caltrans attempted to clear out the camp on Feb. 12, although Chandler said on Wednesday that the transients returned shortly after the sweep. A Lodi police officer also inspected the camp on Monday, he said.
Although he noticed fewer people in the camp when he drove past in on Wednesday, Chandler said, he has discussed the problem with Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer and City Attorney Janice Magdich.
The three city officials have been in contact with Assemblyman Jim Cooper and San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn to try and find a solution, Chandler said. He believes Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson will meet with county Sheriff Pat Withrow.
“It’s a multijurisdictional problem that needs a multijurisdictional solution,” Chandler said.
Having been threatened and harassed by multiple transients from the camp to the point that she does not feel safe taking her 2-year-old son into her own backyard, Lee said she in anxious for the authorities to find that solution.
“I’m just a woman who wants to feel safe. I want to be able to use my backyard, for my kid to be safe,” she said. “I’m tired of living in fear.”