With his last day on the job just days away, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Patrick feels a sense of satisfaction that he’s leaving the organization in better shape than he found it.
But it hasn’t been easy. During his 21-year tenure Patrick has navigated a major recession, a pandemic, political skirmishes, and various business challenges. In spite of all that, Patrick says it’s been the best job of his life. He has no regrets.
Patrick was hired in 2001 from a candidate pool of 100, a remarkable feat inasmuch as he’d never worked for a chamber before and had never been a CEO. Chamber board chairwoman at the time Sherry Cotta told a reporter that the board wanted somebody “who knows the people and understands the community.” They also wanted someone who could rebuild the organization. “His marketing background and experience will take us to another level,” Cotta told a Stockton Record reporter.
His 20-plus year term makes him the longest-serving president and CEO in the chamber’s history.
The chamber was in between CEOs back then, with the late Bill Dauer serving as interim until someone was found. When he was hired, Patrick was told the chamber had 750 members. Once on the job, he found that the chamber only had 500 dues-paying members. The organization’s finances were also under some stress. He said having five different bookkeepers in two years didn’t help matters.
But before long Patrick got the membership roster pared down to reality and the budget stable. He then set out to create a vision for growing the chamber and growing the local business community. But “growth” is a fighting word for many in Lodi because growth inevitably leads to expanded city limits, annexations, more housing—and a Super Walmart.
The mega mart already had a footprint in Lodi, but it was seeking to build a much larger store in a shopping center down the street that hadn’t even been built yet. In 2004 there was a grassroots effort by citizens and businesses to stop a Walmart Supercenter from being built in Lodi, resulting in Measure R being placed on the ballot. The initiative sought to limit the size of retail projects at 125,000 square feet.
Patrick said the chamber took a position against the measure, saying at a public meeting regarding the project, “Ideally, we’d like to see this battle fought not in the city council chamber, but outside in the free market.” The measure would have scuttled the Walmart project if it passed. It didn’t.
Patrick says in 2003 the chamber board had no appetite for taking positions when it came to politics. But that changed in 2006 when the organization decided to begin issuing endorsements for political races such as the Lodi City Council. “We were standing up for business,” says Patrick. “We want people elected who are pro-business,” he says.
Homelessness has been a topic of concern for the chamber and its members for years. Patrick has been an advocate for action, encouraging the city to find a solution to the growing problem. But he’s also dealt with it on a firsthand basis. He says he has encountered folks sleeping in and around the chamber office, and has had to hose away some of the mess that’s left behind.
A man of faith, Patrick has approached some of the homeless people he’s encountered, introducing himself, handing them a Bible tract, telling them he’s okay with them sleeping against the building, just don’t leave a mess. Of those he’s approached, he says he never sees them again. He says of the homeless situation, “It makes me sad.”
One of the most difficult times for Patrick was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The chamber was staring down an existential challenge.
Most businesses in town had to close. The chamber itself had to close. There were no ribbon-cuttings. No mixers. No committee meetings. The world had changed overnight.
It was a huge blow to the chamber’s two major fundraisers, the semi-annual Street Faire and Farmers Market. The Street Faires were canceled in 2020 and the Farmers Market was significantly scaled down and held in a church parking lot that year. As a result, the chamber budget was slashed by at least 50%. “We were in survival mode,” says Patrick. The organization went from eight employees to three. Patrick would be the chamber’s only full-time employee for almost a year. “It was very hard,” he says.
But the chamber would survive. Most members continued to pay their dues, he says, and Wells Fargo Bank allowed them to skip mortgage payments for six months. By spring the next year, the pandemic clouds began to part. The beloved Street Faire and Farmers Market returned, but the damage was done. Some vendors were afraid to return, and downtown restaurants still had outdoor seating that took up parking spaces.
One of Patrick’s greatest achievements, he says, was development of Vision 2020, an “economic visioning project for the city of Lodi,” finished in 2014. It was a collaboration between the chamber, the city, and the community with 70 volunteers. The final report established a set of economic and community goals for the city.
It was so well done that Vision 2020 received the 2015 Program of the Year award from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. What’s remarkable is that Lodi beat out major cities such as Irvine, Denver, and Phoenix for the award.
Patrick is retiring as the chamber prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary on January 26 at Hutchins Street Square. In order to focus on what the chamber has accomplished in its 100 years of existence, the board decided to dispense with the annual Citizen of the Year award, among others. The annual meeting on the 26th will be an historical review of all that the chamber has done and who made it happen.
Patrick was born in Sapulpa, Okla. and graduated high school in Oklahoma City. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business from the University of Texas. After school he worked for a variety of companies including Safeway in Texas, an advertising firm in Little Rock, Ark., Tyson Foods as assistant marketing manager, and Foster Farms.
After moving here in 1988, Patrick and his wife Susan fell in love with Lodi. He worked for Goehring Meats until the plant was sold. As it happens, he was also serving on the board of United Way with Bill Dauer, who was interim CEO of the Lodi chamber. He encouraged Patrick to apply for the job in Lodi.
He says he’s grateful to have been chosen for the position.
Patrick was also on the board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives for two terms, serving as chairman in 2017.
He was awarded the Leadership of Excellence trophy by the organization in 2020, an honor his mentor Bill Dauer received in 1963, when he was CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.
“To earn the same award that my mentor received was overwhelming to me,” says a grateful Patrick.
He says he and wife Susan plan to stay in Lodi. With his chamber career drawing to a close, Patrick simply says it’s time. He says he’s looking forward to finding “something equally rewarding” in retirement.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
