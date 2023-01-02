Kettle Kickoff rings in big bucks for Salvation Army

Lodi Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Pat Patrick collects donations for the Rotary team during the during the bell ringing contest Salvation Army 15th annual Kettle Kickoff luncheon in Lodi Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2019.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

With his last day on the job just days away, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Patrick feels a sense of satisfaction that he’s leaving the organization in better shape than he found it.

But it hasn’t been easy. During his 21-year tenure Patrick has navigated a major recession, a pandemic, political skirmishes, and various business challenges. In spite of all that, Patrick says it’s been the best job of his life. He has no regrets.