LODI — Lodi Police Department detectives were driving in the area of Hutchins Street and Kettleman Lane at 1 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw the driver of a nearby car handling a pistol, police said.
Detectives followed the vehicle, then asked officers to respond and pull the driver over, police said.
Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants at gunpoint. A search was conducted and officers found a loaded .22-caliber handgun, along with drug paraphernalia, police said.
Lodi resident Sky Hinojosa, 30, and Christopher Doser, 38, of Union City were arrested and booked into Lodi City Jail on weapons and drug charges, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Galt hosts free oil filter recycle event Saturday
GALT — The City of Galt will allow residents to recycle their used oil filters on Saturday at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 10370 Twin Cities Road in Galt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first 20 customers will receive a free oil change kit, and all residents will receive a new filter for free.
Replacement oil filters are for passenger vehicles and light trucks only, and cannot exceed $15 in retail value. This event is funded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery and is open to Galt residents only. Residents must show proof of residency.
— Oula Miqbel
Watch movies Friday nights at Weber Point
STOCKTON — The City of Stockton Community Services Department will offer a free movie night at Weber Point Event Center, 221 N Center St. in Stockton from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Families can enjoy this free public event on the second Friday of each month, running through Oct.
Films will be projected onto the canopy at Weber Point Event Center.
Kids can keep cool with water play at Weber Point Events Center before Movies at the Point.
The City of Stockton will provide a free water slide to children from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Seating will not be provided and the city encourages moviegoers to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket.
Alcohol, personal fireworks, hard coolers, smoking, barbecuing, or pets are not allowed inside the park during the movie nights. Spectators will enter through a security checkpoint at this event.
For any a questions call 209-937- 8119.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
Becerra defends rights of kids in detention centers
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey Wednesday led a coalition of attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to defend the human rights of children in civil immigration detention in the United States.
In the brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the coalition urges the court to grant immediate relief to remedy the imminent threat to the health and welfare of immigrant children detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Under the Trump Administration, immigrant children have been held for weeks in inhumane conditions without access to basic necessities like soap, clean water, toothbrushes, showers, or a place to sleep.
— Oula Miqbel