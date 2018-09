ELECTION 2018: Lodi Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 4, Kanwaljeet Gill

I went to LUSD schools and I currently have children attending Millswood Middle School and Vinewood Elementary School, so I have a vested interest in advocating policies and curriculum which is in the best interest of the students. I was born in India and speak Punjabi, Hindi and some Urdu, so my presence would bring a diversification of viewpoints and thoughts to the Board. Since I am not coming from a traditional educator background, I would bring a different perspective to the Board. Most important of all, I know the children are the most important part of the equation and I would act in the best interest of the school children.