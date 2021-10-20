A new apartment complex planned on the west side of Lodi received its first stamp of approval last week.
The Lodi Site Plan an Architectural Review Committee voted 4-0 to approve a 224-unit apartment complex comprised of eight buildings at 3002 W. Kettleman Lane on Friday.
The project is part of the Gateway Planned Development sited west of the Walmart Supercenter at the Lodi city limits.
Three of the buildings in the project will be three stories high along Gala Drive, and five four-story buildings will be located along Kettleman Lane. A two-story clubhouse with a swimming pool and parcourse we be located at the center of the site.
Floorplans for the units will be divided into three categories, with 90 one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwellings; 120 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments; and 14 three-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
All eight buildings will have elevator access.
A total of 403 parking spaces will be provided throughout the site, of which 350 will be for residents and the remaining slots will be for visitors. Entry and exit into the complex will be allowed at two points along Gala Drive.
Committee member Trent Diehl raised concern about the complex having only two driveways in and out of such a large development.
“You’ve got 350 spots for residents,” he said. “I’m concerned with having just one entrance. I’m just curious — are we then expecting a weeknight from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. when cars are stacked on Gala from everyone getting home from work?”
Plans call for an entrance and exit near the eastern end of Gala Drive, and an exit near the western end of the street.
Nick Seward, owner of NJA Architecture, said more traffic would most likely be seen in the mornings rather than the evenings.
“Typically, I don’t foresee that happening,” Seward said. “I think it’s more of an exit when everyone is leaving at 7:30 or 7:45 a.m. when everyone is going to work. That is probably where you’re going to see the biggest increase in terms of people leaving the residence. As far as coming back, it’s usually more sporadic. I think people arrive at a little bit different hours.”
Traffic was a concern for nearby property owners, as was the impact on local schools and the fact such a large development greets motorists as they enter Lodi from Highway 12.
In an email to SPARC read by Community Development Program Specialist Kari Chadwick, Dick and Janie Williams said they were against the project, and asked if Lodi was becoming a bedroom community for the Bay Area or Sacramento.
The couple also said the development would have a negative impact on the city’s agricultural operations nearby.
“Little is being done for the parks and (recreation) department,” the couple wrote. “You want people to come and live here — where will they go to recreate? It’s come to our attention that the drainage basins put in for new housing developments will not be maintained — just left pretty much the way they are — could be parks. As an entrance to Lodi on Highway 12, the first thing people will see is a huge apartment complex.”
Janie Williams was present at the meeting, and she actually thought the project was very well done. She just didn’t think it was an appropriate fit for the area.
“My concern for this project, with the schools, I don’t know what the impact to the schools will be, and of course the traffic,” she said. “I just think it’s a little large for driving into Lodi and just being, ‘boom,’ there’s giant gray buildings.”
Answering the Williams’ concerns about parks and recreation, committee member Roger Stafford said the city recently opened Bob Johnson Park, which will be located across the street from the project’s entrance.
Addressing the possible impact to schools, he said a previous housing project planned for the area had proposed a new school site, which was ultimately determined to not be needed.
“Where we have a General Plan that we have to stick to... the state says you’re going to have a certain amount of (various densities),” he said. “We have to put these places somewhere. It seems like every time we do, it’s the wrong place. I think this development, the way that they’ve developed it and the architecture, I think is going to be a good addition.”
Committee chair Mitch Slater said the Lodi Unified School District for the last couple years have had an issue with declining enrollment, so there is not forseeable impact to the school system.
“It’s really based on how much need they have to build,” he said. “Right now they don’t have needs to build more classrooms, and they’re forecasting that for the future. Building additional schools ... it’s really expensive and it’s not in (the district’s) mindset right now. It could be tomorrow, as of right now it isn’t.”
The project will be reviewed by the Lodi Planning Commission at a future meeting.
Committee Vice Chair Pete Rosato was absent from the meeting.