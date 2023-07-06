LODI — A new program aimed at providing peace of mind for caregivers has been launched in Lodi.
The RED Alert program is being implemented at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in collaboration with the Lodi Senior Commission, Lodi Fire Department, and the Lodi Police Department.
Those enrolled in the program will be given a RED Alert magnet to be displayed on one’s refrigerator door, alongside a sheet detailing the individual’s medical information and specific needs.
The magnet is designed to notify first responders that an individual requires constant supervision and cannot be left unattended in the event that their caregiver requires emergency care.
To ensure efficient communication, caregivers are encouraged to add their emergency contact’s name
and phone number at the bottom of the magnet.
This information will enable first responders to promptly notify the appropriate contact person in case of an emergency.
The RED Alert magnets and medical information sheets will be available to the public at
various locations, including the LOEL Senior Center, Lodi Fire and Police departments, and Hutchins Street Square.
Additionally, the program will soon extend its reach to Adventist Health primary care offices in the area.
North county parks to remain closed
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — With East Bay Municipal Utilities District increasing flows out of Camanche Reservoir, water flows into the Mokelumne River have increased.
As a result, Stillman Magee Regional Park and the Woodbridge Wilderness Area will remain closed at least through the month of July, San Joaquin County Park officials announced Thursday.
Both parks have access to the Mokelumne River, which is now running at 2,000 cubic feet per second.
Additionally, access to the Mokelumne River Day Use area remains closed, EBMUD said.
Free classes at the library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., offers free classes in the Computer Learning Center through the month of July. Each daily session runs about two and a half hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers individual computer coaching plus iPhone and iPad support on most Mondays and Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
• Intermediate Excel — July 10-11 at 10 a.m.
• File Management Essentials — July 12-13 at 12:30 p.m.
• Computer Basics — July 18 at 10 a.m.
• Windows 11 Essentials — July 24-25 at 10 a.m.
• Beginning Microsoft Word — July 26-27 at 12:30 p.m.
Amazon to host back to school giveaway
LODI — Amazon will be giving away free back-to-school supplies at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., from 5-6 p.m. on July 10.
Supplies include backpacks, binders, notebooks, pencils, pens and staplers, among others.
Woodbridge Irrigation District board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. at the district office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road in Woodbridge on July 13.
