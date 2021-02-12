LODI — On Feb. 20, the Lodi Police Department Community Liaison Officer Andrew Costamagna partnered with the City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Public Works to clean up several transient camps in the area of Washington and Lawrence streets.
All camps were given more than 72 hours notice prior to the cleanup taking place. All individuals staying in the area were provided resources in an effort to educate and encourage them to seek assistance and better living conditions.
San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Service employees were also in the area providing resources.
— Wes Bowers
Tokay Stitch ‘n’ Quilt Guild offers scholarship
LODI — The Tokay Stitch ‘n’ Quilt Guild is offering a scholarship of as much as $1,000 to a high school seniors living within the boundaries of Lodi Unified School District.
The application and details can be found on www.naviance.com. The deadline to apply is March 30.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Community Concert Association cancels season
LODI — Because Hutchins Street Square is not scheduling events at this time, the Lodi Community Concert Association has canceled concerts planned for Feb. 21, April 8 and April 25.
The LCCA board of directors invites anyone who renewed their membership for the 2020-21 season to roll their memberships over for the 2021-22 season, or if they prefer, they may request a refund. The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin in October.
For more information, call LCCA President Judith Halstead at 209-369-0336 or membership chair Judy Kooyman at 209-333-0360.
— K. Cathey
Highway 99 lanes and ramps to close for work
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will close various ramps and lanes on Highway 99 for maintenance and construction operations. Work will occur as follows:
- • Closure of the left lane of northbound Highway 99 from Highway12/Victor Road to Turner Road for k-rail installation, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Feb. 17 to 19.
- • Closure left lane of southbound Highway 99 from Highway12/Victor Road to Turner Road for k-rail installation, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 17 to 19.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Lockeford MAC to hold meeting
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will meet via Microsoft Teams on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit www.tinyurl.com/LockMAC. You can also join by telephone by calling 209-645-4071, ID number 148798021.
— Wes Bowers
CDC warns of E. coli outbreak caused by unknown food source
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a warning about an E. coli outbreak that has not yet been traced to a known food source.
Across five U.S. states, 16 people have fallen ill, nine have been hospitalized and one patient has died. The CDC is actively investigating.
No cases have been reported in California at this time.
Call your health care provider immediately if you have any of the following symptoms of E. coli infection:
- • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
- • Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving.
- • Bloody diarrhea.
- • Severe vomiting, especially if you are unable to keep liquids down.
- • Signs of dehydration including dry mouth and throat, dizziness and decreased urination.
To help prevent E. coli contamination, be sure to wash hands, utensils and surfaces often, and wash fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting or peeling them. Keep raw meat, poultry and seafood away from food that won’t be cooked, and use a food thermometer to ensure you are cooking your food in hot enough temperatures. Refrigerate foods quickly, and thaw foods in the refrigerator, not on the counter.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/ecoli.
— K. Cathey