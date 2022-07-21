A fire destroyed a home that had been converted into office space at one of Lodi’s most well-known wineries on Wednesday evening.
Woodbridge Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Michael David Winery, 4580 W. Highway 12, at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Battalion Chief Lawrence Richards said arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the structure and began an aggressive attack on the front entryway, where much of the blaze was raging.
“It seems that about 50% of the structure was involved,” Richards said. “The roof and ceiling collapsed in some places as well.”
Richards said there was no one inside the structure when the fire began, and no firefighters were injured. Crews from Liberty and Thornton fire districts, as well as the Lodi Fire Department, responded to assist.
Firefighters had the blaze contained by 7:40 p.m., and crews remained on scene throughout the night to ensure no further fires began. Richards said there was no further activity.
The cause remains under investigation, he said.
“An employee was in another part of the winery and saw smoke, then they called 911,” Richards said. “Then they went to the structure to investigate, and saw black smoke and fire in the front of the building.”
He added that members of the Phillips family arrived on scene to remove hard drives, documents and filing cabinets before they were destroyed by the fire.
