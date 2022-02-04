The family of a woman killed by a train last month is holding a fundraiser next week and seeking donations for her husband and children.
Yesenia Almaraz-Saldana, 33, was identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner and Medical Examiner on Jan. 24.
She was killed by a train at the Lockeford Avenue and Sacramento Street railroad crossing in the early morning hours of Jan. 21.
A GoFundMe page created by Luz Patino described her as “a loving, smiling, daughter, wife, mom and coworker, ready to help others.”
It said Saldana left behind a husband and two sons, and was seeking $5,000 to help them with her loss. A total of $1,125 had been donated as of Thursday.
Lodi Unified School District told the News-Sentinel on Jan. 24 that Saldana was a paraeducator at Millswood Middle School.
“Yesenia was dedicated to her students and to our school community,” Millswood principal Erin Lenzi said. “She made Millswood a better place. She is missed by her students and our entire Millswood family.”
In addition to the GoFundMe fundraising effort, House of Coffees, located at 239 N. Ham Lane, is helping to raise funds by donating 20% of all purchases on Feb. 9 to the Saldana family.
Patino and Saldana’s family could not be reached for comment.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/2rvs79vp.