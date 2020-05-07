Local nonprofit agencies that provide emergency food and shelter programs for the homeless can apply for possible funding through a federal grant to San Joaquin County made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. Last year’s allocation to San Joaquin County was $456,726.
The funds are designed to support and expand emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Organizations chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs, and have a volunteer board of directors.
Qualifying organizations can request application forms from United Way of San Joaquin County by contacting Sam Prak at 209-469-6980 or sprak@unitedway sjc.org.
Completed applications must be submitted via email to United Way no later than 4 p.m. on May 18.
— Wes Bowers
Juice It Up! to honor health care heroes
LODI — On Monday Juice It Up! locations around the United States will support health care workers with free smoothies and juices.
Health care workers can go to a Juice It Up! location and show a valid medical ID for a complimentary “thank you” smoothie. Lodi’s Juice It Up! is at 2533 W. Kettleman Lane, Suite 401. There is a limit of one per customer.
Juice It Up! will also be delivering complimentary juice and smoothies to local hospitals and medical offices.
For more information, visit www.juiceitup.com.
— K. Cathey