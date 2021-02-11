Last month, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors instructed the General Services division to come up with a short list of potential sites for an 800-bed emergency shelter either in Stockton or near the city to combat the region’s homeless problem.
General services staff on Tuesday presented half a dozen locations within Stockton, but some county residents told supervisors that it would be better for each of the county’s seven cities to continue providing homeless support on their own.
In a statement read to supervisors by the Clerk of the Board, Lodi resident Kathryn Siddle said many of the city’s homeless population have been unsheltered the last few weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the Salvation Army’s Hope Harbor location on Sacramento Street.
Siddle, a member of the Lodi Committee on Homelessness, said the recently unsheltered were informed of sheltered beds available in Stockton and that transportation could be arranged for them.
She said many declined the offer, stating they feared being assaulted or robbed in Stockton, or that they had jobs in Lodi that they could not get to in a timely manner, among other reasons.
“Our unsheltered population would rather live on the streets in Lodi than move to a Stockton shelter,” Siddle said. “Since this happened in January with temperatures dropping in the low 30s at night, it's hard to believe we could ever convince the unsheltered in Lodi to go to a large homeless shelter in Stockton.”
Siddle said the committee on homelessness preferred to support supervisors favoring the current future plans each of the county’s seven cities are creating to care for the unsheltered in their own communities.
Parameters for a potential shelter included being sited within Stockton city limits or nearby, and they must be about 80,000 square feet in size with 800 beds.
The building should be of concrete design, and either a former warehouse, office building or “tilt-up.” There must also be the potential to improve space for restrooms and kitchen uses.
One of the sites selected for consideration is the former home of The Record, located at 530 and 612 E. Market Street in downtown Stockton.
The two buildings, which include the office building at the corner of Market and California streets, and the press building, total nearly 161,000 square feet. The cost to purchase the buildings would be $5.7 million, staff said.
A second option is located at 340 W. Scotts Ave., a warehouse consisting of two buildings just south of the Crosstown Freeway totaling nearly 94,000 square feet. The cost to purchase that property would be $3.275 million, staff said.
A building totaling 75,000 square feet at 1275 N. Gertrude Road was also selected, as was a more than 62,000-square-foot building at 1444 Tillie Lewis Drive.
The former is located off Highway 99 near the Fremont Street and Waterloo Road exits, and the latter is off Navy Drive. There was no cost estimate for either property.
Also selected was the Goodwill building at 129 S. Grant St. near downtown Stockton. That property is 50,000 square feet in size, and has no cost estimate.
The final location considered is 826 N. California St. in downtown Stockton, a more than 39,000 square foot building that formerly housed the county’s Department of Child Support Services. The building is currently for sale in the county’s surplus properties.
All buildings except the Goodwill location are vacant, staff said.
In another statement read by the Clerk of the Board, resident Margo Cross said every city in the county should have an immediate option for its own emergency shelter for disasters such as floods, severe winds and extreme heat that could be used to house the homeless.
She added that in many instances, rental assistance better serves the county’s homeless population than a shelter, and that supervisors should look into an emergency program for that kind of aid.
“Stockton should not be the sole location for shelter,” Cross said. “Cramming 800 people into one location is probably not a good solution. Poverty, hunger, homelessness — all these issues exasperated by COVID-19 must be carefully considered. Permanent housing versus an emergency shelter is a long-term solution we should be seeking in each city of this county.”
Wayne Richardson, CEO of Gospel Center Rescue Mission, agreed.
“(The GCRM) recommends funding existing shelter expansion plans throughout the county,” he wrote. “These current expansion plans should be prioritized by "being shovel ready," number of beds, not requiring annual government funding for operational sustainment, and leverage matching funding or additional new money.”
Supervisors did not take action on shelter sites, nor did they discuss staff’s recommendations. Further discussion is set for a future meeting.