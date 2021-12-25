STOCKTON — A new San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters began preparing for the 2022 elections this week, and has promised the June primaries and November general elections will be conducted smoothly and without controversy.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Heather Ditty as ROV at is Dec. 14 meeting.
Ditty was chosen among 12 candidates, and takes over the role of top county elections official from Austin Erdman, who returned to the post in an interim capacity earlier this year.
Ditty’s first day was Dec. 20.
“Election administration has changed over the course of my career, and it is important to remain flexible as we face new challenges,” Ditty told supervisors last week. “As we have experienced in elections across the country over the past two years, confidence in our election system has dwindled. It will be my commitment to you and the voters we serve to maintain a transparent office and prioritize election integrity.”
An alumni of American River College in Sacramento and Western Governors University, an online university based in Millcreek, Utah, Ditty has more than 26 years of experience working at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office.
The last seven of those years she served as elections manager.
She told supervisors last week that her goal for the ROV office in the coming year is to have successful June and November elections with accuracy, integrity and transparency.
“Voter education and outreach has always been my passion,” Ditty said. “I look forward to bringing that to San Joaquin County, and let voters know that we will conduct fair and free elections. It is important that voters know where to go for trusted and verified election information.”
Last year, the county’s election integrity came into question when voters noticed a local race was absent from some 3,000 ballots, as well as a candidate’s statement for state office.
Some residents throughout the county reported receiving their sample ballots and voter information guides after their official ballots.
Former ROV Melinda Dubroff told supervisors in October of 2020 that the missing race and sample ballot errors were due to San Joaquin Delta College not reporting its new by-district boundaries in 2019.
According to Dubroff at the time, the missing candidate statement was due to Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua failing to meet an Aug. 7 deadline.
Supervisors relieved Dubroff of her duties last February, and Erdman, her predecessor who retired in 2017, returned in September to fill in until Ditty was selected.
Board vice chair Chuck Winn, who represents Escalon, Ripon and Lodi, said he was impressed with Ditty’s background and goals for the upcoming election cycle.
“You talk about transparency, you talk about the issue up front in regards to being open,” he said. “I can’t commend you enough for that outlook and vision for this county, because it’s been an ongoing controversy, I’ll put it that way, in regard to our elections.”
Chair Tom Patti welcomed Ditty to the county, and thanked Erdman for coming out of retirement to serve on an interim basis and help select the new ROV.
“The easiest part is coming before us,” Patti told Ditty. “We really do appreciate that you’re coming in to work with San Joaquin County to represent our voters. We know there’s often times, as you mentioned, distrust, but with experience and a proper level of implemented protocols, I think that all of those concerns can be laid to rest.”