STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be distributing free mosquitofish to residents June 22-26.
Lodi residents can pick up mosquitofish at the Softball Complex parking lot, 401 N. Stockton St., between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
You can also get mosquitofish from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Swenson Park Golf Course parking lot, 6803 Alexandria Place, in Stockton.
Mosquitofish live two to three years and are capable of consuming 100-500 mosquito larvae per day. Females give birth to about 50 young every six weeks from spring to fall. They require minimal care, just an occasional feeding each week and a little more food in the winter.
The ideal places to use mosquitofish to prevent mosquito development are ornamental ponds, animal water troughs, water features and neglected swimming pools.
“Each resident will receive up to 15 fish depending on the size of the area where fish will be placed,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. The District will provide a fish carry container, informational brochures, and a small bag of fish food.”
For more information, go to www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers