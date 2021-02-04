Last year, the City of Lodi was preparing to update its Emergency Operations Plan, a document required to ensure reimbursement from the federal government in the event of a disaster or emergency.
But, the COVID-19 pandemic that began last March stalled that update as city employees and first responders scrambled to learn how to deal with an unprecedented and unseen threat.
Eleven months later, the Lodi Fire Department is finally able to present an updated plan, complete with to which disasters the city is most susceptible, as well as which department handles which duties in times of emergencies.
Interim Fire Chief Ron Penix presented the plan to the Lodi City Council during Tuesday's shirtsleeve session.
“Probably the most likely scenario in which we'd use (an emergency operations plan), and I think one that everybody thinks might happen is a flood,” city manager Steve Schwabauer said. “Maybe a train derailment, something like that. We're probably not going to see an East Coast snow operations demand in Lodi.”
Penix said the document deals with preserving life and property in times of disaster, and also outlines the roles of city employees, residents, and support teams deployed by county, state and federal agencies.
“We have to ask ourselves which employees have emergency service responsibilities,” he said. “We always think of the police department, fire department, public works department (as having those roles). This pandemic, we learned that library employees and the library itself can be set up as a testing center.”
Penix said if a hazard or disaster were to hit the city, it would most likely be floods caused by dam failures along the Mokelumne River.
Those dams include the Woodbridge diversion dam owned by Woodbridge Irrigation District, the Camanche Dam owned by East Bay Municipal Utilities District, and the Beggs Dam, a privately owned earthen dam used for irrigation downstream from the Camanche Dam along the Mokelumne River.
If those dams were to fail, excess water could potentially flood into Lodi Lake and into the city.
According to the 94-page emergency operations plan, floods have the highest probability in the city among natural hazards, and their severity is considered the highest as well.
Severe weather, a public health epidemic and earthquake are all considered to be moderately probable, as well as moderately severe.
The probability of infestation is low, while a landslide is considered very low. The severity of both is also considered low.
Technological hazards such as transportation accidents, power failures and hazardous material spills all rank high in probability, while dam and levee failures, along with resource depletion all rank low.
The severity of these technological hazards is considered high, with the exception of resource depletion, which is considered low.
Urban conflagration -- a large, destructive fire -- is considered moderately to highly probably, as is its severity.
Human-caused hazards such as a violent encounter or civil disorder have moderate to high probability rates, while conventional terrorism has a moderate probability. However, agricultural and cyber terrorism have low probability rates.
Penix said all potential hazards that can affect the city will most likely have a human cause or component.
“A year ago, no one thought we would be in a pandemic that we are still in,” he said. “We've experienced riots throughout the country, the fire in San Bernadino last summer was started by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party. So we'll always have a human component that we cannot completely control. Just imagine if our electric grid was taken down. How long would our citizens be able to function, how would our critical staff be able to return to work if they are unable to fuel their vehicles and provide for their family?”
In the event of any of these emergencies, each city department is assigned specific duties to support emergency management operations. Select support agencies are assigned specific duties as well.
For example, city administration would be responsible for primary management, finance, legal considerations, public information and vital records.
The fire department would primarily be responsible for action planning, fire and rescue operations, hazardous materials cleanup, and medical and health needs.
The police department would be responsible for alerting and warning the public, animal control, evacuation and law enforcement.
Public works would be responsible for damage assessments, debris clearance, flood control, engineering, facilities, transportation and utilities.
Community services would provide shelter and care.
San Joaquin County agencies such as Public Health Services, the Office of Emergency Services and the Sheriff's Office would provide additional support, as would Lodi Unified School District, the American Red Cross and various state agencies.
After an event, the city and its support agencies will have a timeline to assess damage, safety and repairs.
Twelve hours after an event, emergency teams will locate and identify casualties and hazards; and 24 hours after the event, safety threats to city infrastructure will be identified.
One week after an event, cost estimates related to damage should be identified, and two weeks after the event, a quantitative evaluation of the damage should be ready.
If any were to occur in the city, Penix said residents and visitors will be alerted through notifications and messages via text and the Everbridge app. The app provides information on emergencies, crime advisories and community updates through Lodi police and fire departments.
The city will also be able to notify visitors to Lodi based on their phone’s GPS location through the app, Penix said.
Councilman Doug Kuehne said he liked the emergency operation plan, but was skeptical of the Everbridge app as a way to alert everyone in the city of a disaster, whether they were residents or visitors.
“You talk about the app, and if you have it, everyone is going to get notified,” he said. “It doesn't seem very efficient to me because not everyone is going to use that app. Are we utilizing resources we have like the radio station?”
Penix said the radio station, AM 1250, is not currently operational, but there are plans to repair it and get it up and running in the future.
The council did not take any action on the emergency operations plan. It can be viewed online at www.tinyurl.com/lq5bd8fz.