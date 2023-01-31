Wine & Chocolate is back with some celebrity spice

This weekend, 40 Lodi area wineries will be showcasing their signature chocolate treats, as well as their wines, as part of the annual Wine & Chocolate weekend.
Now in its 26th year, the event is continuing on with a new three-day format that was conceived during the 2022 festival.
CocoTutti Chocolates will also return as the event’s official chocolate partner.
“Lodi Wine & Chocolate continues to be a popular event for visitors as well as locals,” Lodi Winegrape Commission executive director Stuart Spencer said. “The event provides multiple opportunities to interact with our winegrowing community and sample a diverse selection of Lodi-grown wines in a fun and festive atmosphere.”
One of the wineries participating this year will showcase two brands developed by a former Major League Baseball star and a reality television show winner.
Sacramento native Greg Vaughn plated 17 seasons in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays, earning spots on four All-Star teams and a Silver Slugger award.
After baseball, he created the Vaughn’s Valley Foundation to focus his support on the community in which he was raised. The foundation’s goal is to raise needed funds and to use their resources to offer positive exposure to community organizations supporting at-risk youth and T1D education.
He will be on-hand Saturday at E2 Family Winery with his own brand, 23 Wines.
Rebecca Kufrin is best known as the star lead of season 14 on ABC’s “The Bachelorette “ as well as the winner of season 22 of “The Bachelor.”
Kufrin took a three-year hiatus from television before returning for season 7 of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”
Outside her television career, Kufrin tours the country as host of Bachelor Live on Stage, and co-hosts Warner Brothers’ official Bachelor podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour.”
She founded Bourdon in 2020, a sparkling wine line.
Kufrin will be on hand Saturday with her brand.
Both Bourdon and 23 Wines were created in partnership with E2 Family Winery.
“We’re excited to have our partner brands Bourdon and 23 Wines be a part of this incredible event in
Lodi,” E2 CFO and winemaker Brad Ehlers said. “It’s a way to show what incredible things we do at the winery. We not only make some incredible wines, we also have an unbelievable venue that most aren’t aware of. This is why events like these are so important to small wineries like us.”
In addition to celebrity wine brands, Michael’s Heavenly Sweets & Better with Butter will provide treats for the events.
Fat City Brew & BBQ, as well as Brittsboards Catering will provide food, and Gian Carlo Band will be performing throughout the day.
Arts and crafts vendors will also be offering their wares, and the winery will have a variety of discounts.
The Wine & Chocolate weekend kicks off Friday night when five wineries host the “Evening Experiences” in their cellars. Wineries include GoodMills Family Winery, Heritage Oak Winery, Oak Farm Vineyards, Rippey at Lodi Vintners and St. Amant Winery.
Sales for advance tickets closed on Jan. 19.
On Saturday, guests will undertake a passport-style winery tour of 40 locations throughout the area.
Barsetti Vineyards will have a chocolate fountain and live music from Phil & da Pinots, and d’Art Wines will be serving chocolate chili and offering ruby and tawny port tasting.
Drava Wines will offer up grilled chocolate ganache sandwiches with small-lot white and red wine pairings, and Estate Crush will have its famous grilled tri-tip sliders with port reduction and barrel tastings.
The Whiskey Kiss band will be performing at Intercoastal Vineyards, which will serve s’mores by the campfire, along with food from Boxcart Deli and Bee Love Cookie Co.
Retrofitz Band will perform at Peltier Winery, which will offer wood-fired pizza from Paul’s Rustic Oven as well as chocolate treats.
Scotto’s Wine & Cider will serve up chocolate cherry bombs and some new varietals, as well.
The weekend culminates with the Sunday Winemaker’s Toast at Wine & Roses with a showcase of Lodi’s white, rosé, and sparkling wines.
Chefs will be prepare small bites from locally sourced ingredients to complement the days’ wine selections.
Lodi Wine & Chocolate was founded in 1997 to promote the region and its wines.
Along with providing a fun and welcoming atmosphere for wine enthusiasts, the event serves as an important fundraiser for programs in education, research, and sustainable viticulture which are operated by the Lodi Winegrape Commisison.
In its 25-year run so far, the event has welcomed more than 100,000 guests and generated more than $2 million in program funds.
Tickets for all events are now on sale and can be purchased online at lodiwineandchocolate.com. Tickets to Friday Evening Experiences are $125 per person and the experience varies by winery. Saturday tickets to Winery Tours are $75 per person and includes admission to all participating wineries.
There is no cost for designated drivers attending Saturday Winery Tours.
Tickets to Sunday’s Winemaker’s Toast are $95 per person and includes small bites and live entertainment. All tickets to weekend events include a commemorative wine glass, chocolate treat from CocoTutti Chocolates, and wine tastings. All attendees, including designated drivers, must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Tickets to all weekend events are limited and expected to sell out.
