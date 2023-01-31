Wine & Chocolate is back with some celebrity spice

Wine & Chocolate returns this weekend, and reality TV star Rebecca Kufrin, left, and former Major League Baseball star Greg Vaughn, right, will be at a local winery promoting brands.

 Courtesy photograph

This weekend, 40 Lodi area wineries will be showcasing their signature chocolate treats, as well as their wines, as part of the annual Wine & Chocolate weekend.

Now in its 26th year, the event is continuing on with a new three-day format that was conceived during the 2022 festival.