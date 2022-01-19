STOCKTON — With the omicron variant wreaking havoc across the country and causing the fourth COVID-19 surge, San Joaquin County testing and case numbers have reached their highest point since the pandemic began two years ago.
According to the California Department of Public Health, the county’s new COVID-19 case rate was 238.2 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, with 1,200 new cases being reported over the holiday weekend.
The current case rate is more than 2.5 times higher than last winter’s surge, according to CDPH data.
In addition, some 13,300 residents were tested on Jan. 10, the largest amount the county has administered since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are seeing a demand for increased testing, and (we are) updating testing sites throughout the county and hours open almost daily on www.SJReady.org,” San Joaquin County Public Health Services spokeswoman Cheryl Laughlin said. “We are also hearing that early to mid-afternoon times are less frequented.”
There are four county sites in Lodi residents can get tested: Ed DeBenedetti Park, the former Joe Serna School site on South Central Avenue, and Lodi and Tokay high schools.
The DeBenedetti park site is drive-thru only, and is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The former Joe Serna site is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, while Lodi and Tokay high schools are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively.
You can register online at www.sjready.org, or you can call 888-634-1123 for the former Joe Serna site.
Testing is still available at the Lodi Grape Festival through HRSupport, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit hrsupportpros.com to register.
Also reaching its highest peak was the county’s test positivity rate, which was 29.8% Tuesday, more than 12 points higher than the 17.1% reached on New Year’s Day of 2021.
Hospitalizations have also jumped since the start of the new year, reaching 258 Tuesday, although that is not as high as the 281 reached on Sept. 5.
There have been a total of 133,414 cases in the county and 1,958 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the CDPH.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said keeping departments at full staff in recent weeks has been challenging, particularly when it comes to providing 24-hour service.
“Special assignments have been waylaid for the time being, and we have several employees working longer hours and a lot more than they normally would,” he said.
Those special assignments include police and fire services, he said, as well as public works and wastewater duties that can be handled on a round-the-clock basis.
Schwabauer did not have exact numbers, but said about 30 employees were out sick or quarantined just last week.
“It has been challenging for us, just like it has been for everybody,” he said.
City staff provided a limited number of COVID-19 test kits at Hutchins Street Square Wednesday morning. The kits each contained five tests, and were limited to one household each. Last week, the CDPH updated its quarantine protocols, and Lodi Unified School District announced it would follow the guidance by implementing the Group-Tracing Approach to students exposed to COVID-19.
The protocols recommend that schools should notify students who spend more than a cumulative total of 15 minutes within a 24-hour period in a shared indoor space with someone infected.
These notifications, the CDPH said, should be given to groups of exposed students, rather than use contact tracing to identify individual close contacts that are within 6 feet.
In addition, notifications should be given to students regardless of vaccination status.
The CDPH recommends that after an exposure notification, students should get tested regardless of vaccination status, and once-weekly testing should be considered in the event of a wide-scale or repeated exposure.
Students who get tested can still come to campus unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Staff members who test positive must stay home for five days if symptoms are not present. If they are unable to test or refuse to get tested, they must isolate for 10 days if symptoms are not present.
Exposed but asymptomatic employees who are unvaccinated or vaccinated and booster eligible (but not yet boosted), as well as anyone who had confirmed COVID-19 in the last 90 days are not required to stay home if that employee tests negative within five days, wears a mask for 10 days and continues to show no symptoms.
Chelsea Vongehr, spokeswoman for Lodi Unified, said there have been staffing shortages in the district, but they have not been large enough to interrupt services.
According to the district’s exposure notification page at www.lodiusd.net, there have been 136 exposures in January, with seven occurring at the James Areida Educational Service Center. There has been one exposure at the district’s maintenance and operation division.