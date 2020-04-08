In an effort to keep people at home and slow the spread of the coronavirus, Sacramento County on Tuesday issued a new public health order that will take effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. May 1.
“This new public health order has additional clarification and directives, but the main point remains clear: people in Sacramento County must keep social distancing to the max,” Dr. Peter Beilenson, director of Sacramento County Public Health Services, said in a media statement.
“The single most important thing everyone can do is to stay home,” he said.
The new order requires essential businesses to implement social distancing protocols and distribute copies to each employee. Businesses must provide evidence of the implementation to any authority enforcing the order.
While residents may leave their home for activities such as hiking, biking, running and walking, the new order prohibits these activities at places that encourage public gatherings.
These facilities include playgrounds, picnic and barbecue areas, tennis and pickle ball courts, rock parks, pools, spas, climbing walls, shooting and archery ranges, gyms, disc golf and basketball courts, all of which must be closed to the public.
All businesses and government agencies are ordered to cease non-essential operations at physical locations within the county, and all public gatherings of any number of people are prohibited, the order states.
In addition, the order clarifies essential activities and travel, as well as exempts the county’s homeless population, but encourages them to find shelter, and government agencies need to provide it.
To view the entire order, visit www.tinyurl.com/SacCountyOrder.