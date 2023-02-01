SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — At about 9 a.m. Monday, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Linden-Peters Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on East Kettleman Lane between Jory and Linn roads.
The Sheriff’s Office said a body was found inside the vehicle, and an investigation is ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, said Deputy Nick Goucher, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.
No further information was available Tuesday.
Child Abuse Prevention Council receives grant
STOCKTON — The Child Abuse Prevention Council’s Court Appointed Special Advocate program announced it has received a $207,605 grant award from the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association to strengthen foster youth advocacy programs throughout San Joaquin County.
The program served 135 youths last year with the dedicated advocacy of 109 CASA volunteers.
The grant awarded to SJC CASA is allocated from a $20 million state appropriation to California CASA, the statewide association that serves a network of 44 local CASA programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.