SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — At about 9 a.m. Monday, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Linden-Peters Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on East Kettleman Lane between Jory and Linn roads.

The Sheriff’s Office said a body was found inside the vehicle, and an investigation is ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, said Deputy Nick Goucher, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

