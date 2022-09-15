Lodi Grape Festival: The fun, the tasty fare and the never-ending entertainment — and don’t forget the table setting

Lodi’s Margie Roberge took first place and best in show in the 2014 table-setting competition at the Lodi Grape Festival for her themed "Will You Marry Me?" table. Roberge’s niece and her fiancee were the inspiration for the winning entry. Table setting is just one of the numerous competition exhibits at the festival.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

If it’s September, you can bet that Margie Roberge is setting the table for another ribbon-earning run at the Lodi Grape Festival.

Sewing. Animal showing. Cooking, Decorating. Gardening. It’s all matter-of-course for the former 4-Her. But table setting? The crafty born-and-bred Lodian was attending the hometown festival years ago when she stumbled across the obscure yet fascinating competition exhibit: Table-setting for two. Table-setting for four. Table-setting for six.

