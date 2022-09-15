Lodi Grape Festival: The fun, the tasty fare and the never-ending entertainment — and don’t forget the table setting

If it’s September, you can bet that Margie Roberge is setting the table for another ribbon-earning run at the Lodi Grape Festival.
Sewing. Animal showing. Cooking, Decorating. Gardening. It’s all matter-of-course for the former 4-Her. But table setting? The crafty born-and-bred Lodian was attending the hometown festival years ago when she stumbled across the obscure yet fascinating competition exhibit: Table-setting for two. Table-setting for four. Table-setting for six.
“I saw the exhibit and thought it was kind of cool,” said Roberge, who first entered the contest in 1999. “I didn’t know what I was doing, but it was fun and I got my sister into it.”
The exhibit, held in Jackson Hall, is also much more popular than you’d think, with the limited entry spots filling up quickly each year, according to Roberge.
Countless ribbons later — including a few best in show — and Roberge is ready to soar and serve up another winning entry for this year’s “Taking Flight” theme-based decor.
Following is a lightly edited question-and-answer session with Roberge.
With table setting, what are you trying to accomplish and what are the judges looking for?
After you choose your class theme you gather a tablecloth, napkins, tableware and centerpiece. Also, it must display a menu. You set up the table to work with the theme. Judges look for creativity, neatness, adherence to theme and presentation.
What’s the process of entering a submission?
The Lodi Grape Festival “Premium” books come out around first of June. You pick out your tables, pay entry fees and then search for your table theme. Table-setting tables fill up fast, usually within two weeks. Entry due date is the first Friday of September, but tables are filled by then.
Set-up day is Tuesday afternoon before the festival opens on Thursday. We have four hours to set our tables up and make them show ready. All of us are excited for competition and to see everyone again. It’s great!
What do you enjoy most about the exhibit?
I enjoy getting my creative “juices” working and making a table something special, eye-catching and fun.
What’s your favorite entry?
I’ve had a lot of favorite tables over the years but I love the festival theme tables best because it’s challenging and out of the ordinary, something you wouldn’t expect on a table setting. I’ve done well on these tables.
Have you experienced any table-setting disasters?
A few times a tablecloth was crooked or not to the floor on one side after having the table completely set up, or a plate or charger with a crack that wasn’t there before. But you work with it and fix if possible.
Outside of the exhibit, how often do you set a table?
I love to set tables for holidays when family comes to celebrate. Birthday parties, too. It’s fun and families enjoy them.
With you experience in this event, are you now judgmental of other table settings?
Sometimes I see a table with a centerpiece that’s too tall. You should be able to view the person across the table. Also, tables can be too cluttered or too much. Less is best, I’ve been told.
Your son has also entered various exhibits over the years. What’s it like sharing the crafting passion with him?
I love to share crafting things and ideas with him. Casey is autistic so his attention is short sometimes, but he does enjoy making things and has made some nice holiday pieces. He also helped do commodity murals with his classmates at Needham West in Mrs. Bauer’s class and enjoyed it a lot. He’s a happy guy!
