Local residents will be able to comment on the amendments made to the City of Lodi’s Community Development Block Grant application during a public hearing at next Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — the federal agency that oversees and disperses CDBG funds — asked the city to revise its application to secure its share of $624,641 in funding after HUD staff found the city’s goals to be too broad and vague.
HUD staff suggested the city use more specific language in its five-year consolidated plan and properly explain how CDBG funding is instrumental to the city’s goals, and how funded programs are integral to carrying out their plans.
In December, the city’s CDBG program specialist, Patrice Clemons, requested city council feedback and also met with the Lodi Improvement Committee as well as other community organizations and past CDBG recipients to get a sense of the community’s needs.
After receiving public feedback the city made the draft available for a 30-day public comment period beginning Dec. 17. The public comment period will close on Wednesday during the council meeting.
Once the public comment period has concluded, city staff will be returning the application to HUD for final review.
CDBG funds will not be dispersed until July and will be divvied up between local organizations and city improvement projects — 60% is allocated for a city-sponsored project and 40% goes to nonprofit and service organizations.
Services eligible for funding include public facilities, crime prevention, access for disabled people, affordable housing and economic development for low-income and moderate-income residents.
The Lodi Improvement Committee is responsible for reviewing and selecting organizations to receive CDBG funding, using a ranking scale that itemizes each project and its projected sphere of influence.
The public is encouraged to attend the city council meeting and provide feedback for the consolidated plan. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St.
A copy of the amended plan can be found on the city website at www.shorturl.at/biPS9.