- 472 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 20 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 971 cases in Sacramento County, including 9 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 165 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 35 deaths: 19 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 3 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 10 in the unincorporated county. 11 patients are 17 or younger, 422 patients are ages 18 to 49, 240 patients are 50 to 64, and 298 patients are 65 or older.
- 12 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 6 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 251 cases in Stanislaus County, with 5 deaths. 157 have recovered.
- 1,280 cases in Alameda County, with 43 deaths. 21 patients are 17 or younger, 637 patients are ages 18 to 50, 418 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 200 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 4 patients are unknown.
- 749 cases in Contra Costa County, with 22 deaths. 33 patients are 20 or younger, 488 patients are ages 21 to 60, 173 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 54 patients are 81 or older.
- 37,344 cases in California, with 1,421 deaths.
- 839,675 cases in the United States, with 46,583 deaths. 77,366 have recovered.
- 2,623,415 cases worldwide, with 183,027 deaths. 709,694 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.