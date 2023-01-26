Lodi Fire Department investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at a mobile home park over the weekend.
Crews responded to multiple reports of a vehicle fire just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the Palms Mobile Home Park, located at 845 S. Cherokee Lane.
Upon arrival, firefighters requested a “full alarm” assignment, or all Lodi fire units, reports state.
The fire from the vehicle had expanded to a storage shed and mobile home, reports state, and was threatening other structures in the park.
Crews were able to stop the blaze before it spread, and no injuries were reported, the department said.
One family was displaced, but they were able to retrieve their possessions, which were relatively undamaged, reports state.
The family was provided with financial assistance from the California Fire Foundation for lodging and supplies for the night, reports state.
