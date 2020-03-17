Lodi’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee approved a plan to construct a 40,000-square-foot multi-tenant building located on East Turner Road.
During last Wednesday evening’s SPARC meeting held at Carnegie Forum, the commission voted unanimously to approve the project after reviewing the building specifications.
The building will be located between the Lodi Wine and Business Center and Waste Management. The application for the building proposal specifies that the project will occupy 3.06 acres of the 5.18-acre property.
The dimensions of the building will be 80 feet by 250 feet, according to Alex Innes, the CEO of AGI Engineering, the project applicant.
“If Alex wants to do something with the remaining 2.12-acres that will require a separate review and analysis before construction,” SPARC commissioner Roger Stafford said.
The building could accommodate a second story mezzanine that can later be leased as business suites, however, the current building proposal does not include a second story.
“If the second-floor office space is proposed in the future, city staff will have to evaluate the requirements and appropriate review for the future project,” SPARC Commission Chair Mitchell Slater said.
According to Innes, there are current discussions with prospective building tenants, but nothing has been confirmed.
The building will include a metal shade structure that will increase the functionality of patio space near the building, and break up the massing of the proposed building.
“I think it is really smart to utilize the shade structure for both functional and aesthetic purposes,” SPARC commissioner Peter Rosado said.
Innes’ concept proposal also included landscaping, which would be consistent with the overall industrial neighborhood. AGI is working with its civil engineer to finalize the public right of ways, but the overall exterior facade has been determined.
The building will have a stacked stone design, with a parking lot equipped to meet ADA parking stalls near the front entrance of the building, and public bike racks and employee bike lockers.
The project will go before the Lodi Planning Commission before it is reviewed by the city council. Once the project is approved by the council construction will begin.