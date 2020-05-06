- 579 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 45 in Lodi. There have been 27 deaths. 459 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org
- 1,142 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 200 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 47 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered.
- Stanislaus County had not updated its numbers as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county had 433 cases, with 15 deaths. 275 had recovered.
- 1,863 cases in Alameda County, with 66 deaths.
- 985 cases in Contra Costa County, with 29 deaths.
- 59,833 cases in California, with 2,511 deaths.
- 1,227,430 cases in the United States, with 73,095 deaths. 189,910 have recovered.
- 3,748,959 cases worldwide, with 263,068 deaths. 1,238,453 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.