The patio tables at Porters Pub were full of hungry diners Tuesday, a day after the California Department of Public Health lifted the regional stay-at-home order, allowing businesses like restaurants to once again serve their customers outside. Even on a breezy winter day, every available table was full of customers enjoying lunch.
“It’s huge being able to serve outdoors again,” Porters Pub co-owner Shae Porter said. “We’re so excited, it’s long overdue.”
Porter said the lifting of restrictions couldn’t have come at a better time. With bills piling up, and January’s month rent yet to be paid, she said the business had drained its accounts to stay afloat. Things were looking dire when word finally came that the restaurant could start serving outdoors again.
“My sales are down. There is no money left and I was getting desperate,” she said.
Porter said she applied for the second round of federal loans, and is confident she can get caught up on the bills if the business is granted the relief funds.
“I am behind with some vendors, but I make sure I pay my staff, my taxes, and my food vendors, because I have to keep getting food deliveries,” she said.
Across town, the Mexican restaurant El Maguey had also resumed outdoor dining. They opened their umbrellas in hopes of signaling to customers that they can once again eat outside.
Waitress Sandra Guzman said the restaurant had posted online that outdoor dining is available. It was slow on Monday, she said, but on Tuesday business was starting to pick up.
“It’s been really hard, especially for a small business. The sales dropped more than 50%,” Guzman said of the recent government-mandated shutdown that limited dining to pickup and delivery. “It was tough, but we’re still hanging in there, going day by day.”
Customer Keila Weary of Stockton was ordering a shrimp burrito and a lemonade from behind the protective barrier separating customers from staff at the Mexican restaurant. She was getting takeout with sister Kasimira Weary and friend Brianna Johnson. She said the shutdown has been frustrating for customers, too.
“I enjoy eating inside with my family, so it’s kind of hard,” she said.
Guzman said a lot of their regular customers have made a point of coming in at least once a week to support the small business.
“They don’t want to see us shutting down. They are here to support us, and we really appreciate that,” Guzman said.
Nail salons were among other businesses allowed to have customers back inside, with modifications, as San Joaquin County remains in the purple tier of the COVID-19 pandemic classifications.
On Kettleman Lane, VIP Nails & Spa had reopened their doors.
With temperature checks at the door, frequent cleaning and clear safety barriers in place between customers and nail artists, the business was following all the guidelines put in place by health officials, owner Tue Pham said.
“I am really, really happy and my customers are really happy too,” Pham said.
Customer Andrea Salinas drove an hour from her home in Hughson and was excited she was finally going to get her nails done.
“They do great nails here, I love it,” she said.
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, had heard from several relieved small business owners on Tuesday.
“They are very glad that they can reopen, but the weather is not going to be too conducive for the next few days,” he said.
He said businesses are excited, but a bit apprehensive, having gone through the cycle of shutting down and reopening twice now.
“They have been down the road before, we’re reopening, locking down again, locking down again. One restaurant said if we have to close down again, we’ll close down for good. A lot have reached the end of their resources,” Patrick said.
While overlooking a packed patio, Porter said she is cautiously optimistic about the future.
“I am optimistic when we get opened back up, inside and out,” she said.
“Never on a cold winter day like today would I have this many people on my patio. People are so desperate to get out and eat in a restaurant, and have drinks, and be with family and friends. They’re willing to put their hands between their legs and in their pockets and wear their jackets and sit out there and eat and socialize.”
Patrick hopes we have seen the end of the lockdowns.
“Let’s hope that the lockdowns are behind us. We are certainly praying for that for all these business owners that are struggling,” he said. “I know they are happy about it (the reopening), and anxious to get back to work.”