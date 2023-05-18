Organizers said this year’s Love Lodi was a resounding success, with 700 volunteers coming together to complete 70 projects throughout the city.
“It was an all-around great year, Timothy Stewart said. “There was a lot of energy, great enthusiasm, and we’ve officially made it the last Saturday of April.”
Love Lodi is the day when hundreds of volunteers take to the streets to complete community projects or assist others throughout the city.
Stewart said highlights of the day included the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donating 40,000 pounds of food to the Salvation Army. Another 2,200 was donated by New Hope Community Church.
Nine Lodi Unified School District campuses were cleaned-up, and a new tree was planted at Washington Elementary School.
“One tree at Washington fell over during the storms,” Stewart said. “We were able to get a tree, and they brought out their student leadership team, who had a time capsule. It was just great to get them out there.”
Other highlights Stewart noted were two planter boxes built for the homeless access center on Sacramento Street, and cleaning two tennis courts at Legion Park on Hutchins Street.
Some volunteers helped spread about eight yards of decomposed granite into planters along School Street, and 60 volunteers picked up trash and litter at Lodi Lake.
Showered with Love, the mobile shower and laundry service provided to the city’s homeless population, received 100 pairs of underwear for clients, as well as a $250 donation.
Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week, and 250 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were donated to local schools to mark the recognition.
Bread of Life, the Stockton nonprofit organization that provides food to needy families, gave 89 boxes of groceries valued at $13,350 to those in need, and 120 cubic feet of mulch was distributed at River Fountain Community Center.
Three benches and three curbs painted at the Salvation Army by the CommUNITY Service Team.
The Fairy Yardmothers, a group of women who assist those who cannot do their own yard work, beautified three houses, while another three houses in the Heritage District received new fences around their properties.
Four alleyways were cleaned, and 10 trees were planted by Tree Lodi, among other projects.
The day was not just about volunteering, though, as it ended with a community picnic after projects were completed.
Stewart said 15 nonprofit organizations were able build stronger relationships with residents at the picnic, while the Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi ran out of hot dogs, serving 480 to those in attendance.
While this year’s Love Lodi was a success, Stewart said the number of volunteers has yet to eclipse 2019, when some 1,200 people participated.
“After the pandemic, numbers obviously went down,” he said. “We’re still trying to climb back up to those numbers.”
The Stewarts said they will present city-wide initiatives at the Food Truck Frenzy on Sept. 9 at E2 Winery, and the next Love Lodi event is April 27, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.