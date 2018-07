S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Jim Oliver, drone pilot for Shadowquad Aerial Imaging, talks about his drone during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Jim Oliver, drone pilot for Shadowquad Aerial Imaging, programs his drone during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Jim Oliver, drone pilot for Shadowquad Aerial Imaging, shows his drone during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Samantha Munoz, 9, with Kalanji Blair, 9, of Honolulu, watching, Caden Flood, 9, of Oakdale, and Caid Galluzi, 10, of Linden, try to lift the drone during a drone demonstration by Jim Oliver, drone pilot for Shadowquad Aerial Imaging, during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Jim Oliver, drone pilot for Shadowquad Aerial Imaging, gets his drone ready for flight during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Jim Oliver's drone comes in for landing during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Kahiwa Kaahanui, 10, puts together her lego drone during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones A student puts together a lego drone during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo

S.J. 4-H students attend camp, build their own drones Rachel Salters, 11, of Woodbridge, Kahiwa Kaahanui, 10, and teacher Emma Fete laugh as their drone veered slightly off course during AG tech, a weeklong summer camp part of the ALL Together Now program, in Stockton Friday, July 27, 2018. The program was organized by the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the San Joaquin 4H program. Buy this photo