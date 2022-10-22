Ribbon-cutting ceremonies at Clyde W. Needham Elementary School on Thursday afternoon brought to conclusion a years-long reconstruction project.
A crowd of approximately 100 people, including school board members, Lodi City Council members, school officials, District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, teachers, and members of the public looked on as the renovations were officially dedicated.
The Needham School band also played for the occasion.
About half the old buildings at the school were demolished in April of 2020 to make way for a new classroom building, a pre-school room, a new multi-purpose room, kitchen and fitness room, and a new drop-off area on Church Street with new concrete walkways.
In addition to all the new buildings, the project included new electrical mains and upgrades, a new fire alarm system, emergency lighting, a new public address and emergency communication system, plus other upgrades.
The improvement project was approved by the school board in 2018, which included the removal of some of the school’s portable classrooms. However, the board later decided to remove all 13 of them and replace them with 12 permanent classrooms.
The change resulted in an additional $6 million expenditure, bringing the total cost of the project to just over $21 million.
Meehleis Modular of Lodi was general contractor for the Needham project, among others.
The project was mostly paid for by Measure U funds, the tax measure approved by voters in 2016. The $281 million bond issue authorized the raising of capital to pay for 31 renovation and modernization projects.
Measure U money has also paid for upgrades and renovations at Lodi High, Tokay High, Lodi Middle, Millswood Middle, many of the district’s elementary schools, and district schools in North Stockton, among others.
History buffs may like to know that the original Clyde Needham Memorial plaque has been remounted near the doors of the new multi-purpose room.
Needham School was built in 1921 and originally dedicated in February 1922 to honor Clyde W. Needham, a northern San Joaquin resident who died fighting in World War I. He died in France on July 27, 1917, after a German shell hit the top of a trench he was in.
The new campus was built to accommodate students from Salem School, whose student population had outgrown the facility. Salem School was abandoned in 1938.
As Lodi’s population grew and the area’s student population increased, there was a need for more schools to be built. When Lodi Senior Elementary School (now Lodi Middle) opened in the mid-sixties, students from Needham were transferred there.
For years the Needham served as a middle school for seventh and eighth grade students. It was later repurposed as an “overflow” campus for Heritage Elementary School. The school was temporarily renamed Heritage Intermediate until 2003, when the name was changed back to Needham.
A special rededication ceremony was held in October, 2003, with State Assemblyman Alan Nakanishi presenting the school with an American flag that had flown over the state Capitol.
District Superintendent at the time Bill Huyett said to students in attendance at the re-dedication ceremony, “Every one of you can be a hero. Clyde Needham was a hero because he gave his life for his country.”
